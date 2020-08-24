Bad news, LeBron. Your championship window is sliding shut in the bubble.
The same warning applies to his peers: Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Steph Curry, Damien Lillard and the likes. Veteran superstars looking to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2020 may never have a better opportunity to do so.
Because the next generation of NBA icons doesn’t appear to be satisfied with simply waiting for their turn — that much was clear when 21-year-old Luka Dončić drilled a step-back 3 at the buzzer to cap a 43-point, 17-rebound, 13-assist performance to lift the seventh-seeded Dallas Mavericks over the second seed, and title favorite, Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in an overtime thriller Sunday evening and tie the first-round, best-of-seven series at 2-2.
Dončić was questionable to even play as he was forced to exit Game 3 on Friday after rolling his left ankle and hopping to the locker room, and when it was announced he would suit up, it came along with the news his co-star Kristaps Porziņģis would not because of an injury of his own.
Yet Dončić went out and delivered a historical performance, out-dueling the reigning Finals MVP in Leonard and all-star Paul George, two of the best defensive wings in the league that too easily allowed the crucial possession to be handled by sacrificial lamb Reggie Jackson.
Trailing by one with 3.7 seconds remaining, Dončić cleanly caught the inbounds pass, danced on Jackson outside the arc, and pulled up with a moon ball that arched through the air long enough for the young Slovenian to glance over to Leonard and tell him, “The future is now, old man,” in his best Dewey impression. (OK, that last part only happened in my head.)
While NBA circles have been a buzz about Dončić this postseason, and rightfully so, the second-year guard is averaging 31-10-10 in the opening round, it’s easy to forget that there’s a 25-year-old, soon-to-be two-time MVP in the Eastern Conference that is in search of a Finals appearance after falling just short against the eventual champions a season ago.
It’s almost ho-hum at this point to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo average 31 points in 32 minutes a night for the Milwaukee Bucks in their first-round matchup against the Orlando Magic. Think about that. Now add 16 rebounds and six assists a game.
Granted, the Magic aren’t a real contender in these playoffs, especially without the services of Jonathan Isaac or Aaron Gordon, but Antetokounmpo is taking care of business in the hunt to become the youngest player to win an MVP and a championship in the same season since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970-71.
The two greatest obstacles in the Bucks’ conference are also led by a couple of up-and-coming superstars.
Boston Celtics’ 21-year-old Jayson Tatum just cooked the Philadelphia 76ers to the tune of 27 points and 10 rebounds in a four-game sweep. The 25-year-old Pascal Siakam led the Toronto Raptors to a four-game romp of the Brooklyn Nets, showing Leonard was but a piece of Harassic Park, not the heart and soul.
As of Leonard, a year after winning a title in his one-year stay abroad, the Klaw finds himself in a dogfight with three more potentially daunting rounds looming if he were to advance.
But instead of playing alongside the young, hungry Raptors, Leonard finds himself next to the now-infamous Playoff P.
The road won’t get much easier for the victor of the Clippers-Mavs showdown as another blossoming superstar in 23-year-old Donovan Mitchell will likely lie in wait, fresh off a pair of 50-point performances that have staked the Utah Jazz to a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets.
Now, I don’t necessarily believe Dončić’s Mavericks or Mitchell’s Jazz are ready for the biggest stage just yet. But that could even change by next season.
When also considering the wealth of young talent on teams just outside the playoff picture — Devin Booker, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, etc. — the future doesn’t look too bright for the generation beginning to age out of its prime.
So, Lakers, Clippers, Rockets, Trailblazers, Heat, I’m looking at you. If you don’t win it all this year, the you might miss your chance.