I completed my wire-to-wire victory in the 2021 Pigskin Picks this week, and you can take my word for it when I say it was the most impressive display in the history of the competition.
Despite my best efforts to sandbag my picks down the stretch and make things interesting for the readers, I can officially take the crown I began fittings for months ago.
Not only was this a win for me, it’s a win for The Brunswick News sports section. While Gordon Jackson still lends his time to sports now and then, he shamelessly left us to cover “important” news like the inner workings of our local government. Thus, it’s a stroke of vindictive karma that I, the sports editor, was able to deny his bid for a Pigskin Picks three-peat.
I was also able to recover some much needed credibility to our department’s football knowledge after back-to-back last place finishes by my boss Buddy Hughes during his stint in my current position.
Credit to newbie sports reporter Sebastian Emanuel — he had little prior experience in the world of Georgia prep football before joining the staff this fall, and he IS coming from the West Coast, so how much real football has he even seen?
The rest of you, however, don’t have any excuse. I mean, this is only my second year doing Pigskin Picks myself, and yet I racked up the best record in local prep games at 39-7. I — a Tampa Bay native — was also best able to predict the rollercoaster that is the Atlanta Falcons, recording a 9-2 pick record in their games.
Of course, anyone can pick a clearly superior team enough times to secure a winning record — our first-time picker Ralph Staffins is a perfect example of that. But correctly judging the scoring spread and in-game stats requires another level of expertise, as I demonstrated with my 11-3 record in the kicker questions.
Now, my genius wouldn’t shine as brightly if I was simply lapping unknowledgeable randoms. No, our panel has proven its football acumen by even remaining within shouting distance of my record.
I will even admit to double checking just how many games I could afford to get a little wild with over the last few weeks with the glob of potential second-place finishers made up of Gordon, Lindsey Adkison, Charisse Lee and Michelle Johnston. Charisse was actually hottest prognosticator in the field the past two weeks, putting up a 23-7 record en route to the silver.
Michelle also made a hard charge, while Gordon and Lindsey remained right there within the top 5 throughout the year from what I can only assume was the result of some form of office football osmosis.
Then there was Reggie Jackson and Roland Daniel. Some of my favorite picks to read due to the absolute audacity of some of their upset picks. Can you believe a couple guys that picked Miami to win an even moderately big game against Michigan State would accuse me of fixing contests in my favor?
Ultimately, the 100s of thousands I shelled out to coaches, players and officials alike on a journalist’s salary was well worth the bragging the rights that come with this monumental victory.
(But on a serious note: I greatly appreciate the time and effort of our panel this year, especially as they dealt with my inconsistent delivery of the weekly picks. Correspondence with all of you has been a blast. Also, thank you to our readers for your interest in following along with our picks and submitting your own. Hopefully there are plenty of you still eating good at our local restaurants from your own victories!)