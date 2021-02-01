I’m going to apologize in advance for writing about the Buccaneers again. But these are extenuating circumstances.
As a Tampa native, this is a big week for me. My favorite football team is not only playing in the Super Bowl, they’ll be the first franchise to host the big game.
Aside from some particularly blessed fanbases (looking at you, Alabama fans), there are precious few moments in which you get to see your team reach the pinnacle and compete for a championship. For some teams, those moments never come.
It’s felt like that might be the case for the Buccaneers in recent years, at least as far as I was concerned.
Yes, I’m well aware that Tampa Bay has already won a Super Bowl — and in my lifetime. I was 11 when the Buccaneers rolled the Oakland Raiders in 2003. Still a ways off from adulthood, but old enough to remember watching the game.
And yet, the memories are those of disappointment.
My father was a 49ers fan during the franchise’s heyday. I grew up cheering, “Rice!” as the greatest receiver of all-time hauled in another touchdown and proudly sporting a San Francisco Starters jacket at daycare.
As I aged into my Madden years, I grew found of the St. Louis and the Greatest Show on Turf for a bit, but with the Rams in a transition period during the 2002-03 season, I fell back on supporting my favorite player.
Which brings us back to San Diego. I wasn’t rooting for my hometown team to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history. I wanted Jerry Rice to earn his fourth ring.
Let’s just say, that dream died quickly. Rice did catch a touchdown, pulling the Raiders to within 13 points with six minutes remaining, but all the score did was to make the game appear a little closer on the scoreboard. Confetti fell on the Buccaneers following the 48-21 victory, and I was not happy.
It took another couple of years before I called myself a “Bucs fan.” Marshall Faulk had one foot out the door in St. Louis, and I figured it would be less painful to root for the name on the front of the jersey rather the one on the back.
But I wouldn’t exactly call it painless.
It was probably around 2005 that I became completely invested in the Buccaneers, and I would have told you we were watching the foundation laid for next great Tampa Bay team.
First-round pick Cadillac Williams had already gotten his cleats and gloves sent to Canton after becoming the first player in NFL history to open his career with three consecutive 100-yard rushing performances — his 434 yards in his three games is still a record. The 25-year-old Chris Simms had taken over at quarterback and showed some promise in leading Tampa to a division title.
Despite the heart-breaking loss in the Wild Card round, I figured the Buccaneers were soon destined for greatness. Then Cadillac broke down and Simms punctured his spleen.
A few years later, Tampa Bay was back in the playoffs, but this time it was the 37-year-old Jeff Garcia falling in the first round. And that was it. That was the extent of my playoff experience as a Buccaneers fan.
I thought Josh Freeman would get them back. I thought Jameis Winston would. But the Buccaneers continued to find ways to shoot themselves in the foot. Losing was a constant, but the team kept inventing ways to make it hurt every time.
Which is why I was not on Cloud 9 when Tom Brady first announced he would be taking his talents to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers had won the offseason on more than a few occasions over the past decade, and more times than not, it resulted in another last-place finish.
Of course, this was greatest quarterback in NFL history, but it was easy to see how a 43-year-old playing for a new team for the first time in his career — statistically the worst franchise in sports — had the potential to go sideways.
Watching the Buccaneers go 1-5 against playoff teams in the regular season did little to quell my fear of an another unceremonious early exit from the playoffs.
But then Tampa Bay won. And it won again and again. Now I’ve got the second chance I thought may never come. I have another shot to watch the Buccaneers play in the Super Bowl. One I will be cheering for them to win.
It’s far from a forgone conclusion this Super Bowl will end the same as the first. At this point, I think it’s safe to say you can never count out Tom Brady, but we might be saying the same thing about Patrick Mahomes 10 years from now.
Still, no matter the result Sunday, I cannot ask for much more than a chance.