2020 RSM Classic must be enjoyed from a distance
At this point, you’d think we would be used to things being different in 2020.
Our favorite events have been cancelled, or at the very least drastically altered, by the coronavirus since March, but it still stings when the next circled date rolls up on the calendar.
It is the week of the RSM Classic — usually a week buzzing with excitement and tourism brought to town by the annual PGA Tour event hosted by the Sea Island Golf Club. While there are still a handful of volunteers, tournament officials, and golfers traveling to the area, the event will be pared down from past years as the tournament will be played without spectators.
Although tournament-related events such as the on-course hospitality, pros vs. wives wiffle ball game, and the Saturday concert and bike ride have been pushed to 2021, both the RSM and The News will try its best to make fans feel they are still a part of the festivities.
Player interviews will be shared to the tournament and PGA Tour’s social media pages, as will a putting competition held Tuesday that pit five teams consisting of two pros through a nine-hole putting course with $85,000 being split between the charities of the winning team’s choice.
Of course, we’ll bring you news from the course each round, and I figured we can all follow along some of the week’s most interesting storylines, beginning with:
1. Will a local lift the trophy?
There have been 10 iterations of the RSM Classic held at Sea Island now, and the closest we’ve gotten to a St. Simons resident winning the tournament is when Kevin Kisner won in 2015 while temporarily living in Sea Island while renovations were made on his home in South Carolina.
Though tournament host Davis Love III won’t be in the field for the first time in the 11-year history of the event due to a lingering neck injury, there will still be 10 Golden Isles golfers vying for the chance to keep the trophy at home.
Among the local players in the field are past a Master winner, Players champion, the top-ranked amateur golfer, and 36 combined wins on the PGA Tour.
We’ll track Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Davis Thompson, Jonathan Byrd, Harris English, Brian Harman, Hudson Swafford, Patton Kizzire, J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell throughout the week to see if one of them can be the first to benefit from the home field advantage at Sea Island.
And while we’re on the look out for firsts…
2. Can Tyler Duncan defend his crown?
Ten men have won the RSM Classic; none have repeated.
There has yet to be a two-time winner of the RSM Classic, yet alone a back-to-back champion, but Duncan is hoping to make a little history in that regard.
Duncan dropped a 13-foot putt on the second playoff hole to earn his first PGA Tour victory at Sea Island in 2019. A year later, he’s still sitting on one career win and he returns to the RSM having missed the cut at the Masters last week.
Along with Duncan, Heath Slocum, Ben Crane, Tommy Gainey, Chris Kirk, Robert Streb, Kisner, Mackenzie Hughes, Austin Cook, and Charles Howell III have notched wins at the RSM Classic.
Kisner has come the closest to winning the tournament twice — finishing tied for fourth in 2014 and 2017 in addition to his victory in 2016.
Every former winner aside from Slocum and Crane will have another chance to claim a second top finish this week.
3. Can someone set a course record?
Ironically, while Gainey is the only former winner still looking to qualify for the RSM Classic by competing in the Monday qualifier at Brunswick Country Club, “Two Gloves” still owns the record for lowest 18-hole score.
Gainey fired off a 10 under 60 on Seaside in the final round of the 2012 event to secure the victory, and its held ever since. In fact, it was rarely threatened until last year.
Duncan, D.J. Trahan, and Ricky Barnes each shot 9 under par in the second round of the 2019 RSM Classic, doubling the number of golfers that had shot that low over 18 holes in the time since Gainey’s round.
With fewer distractions on the course and the forecast calling for warm weather throughout the week, could we see some match Gainey’s 60, or perhaps, even best it?
4. Is the RSM destined for another playoff?
Every good PGA Tour event needs a calling card — maybe playoff golf is the RSM’s.
Since the tournament’s inception in 2010, half have been decided in a playoff, including four of last six years.
Crane tallied eight birdies over his final 11 holes to force the tournament’s first playoff in 2011 en route to his win, and its become a regular occurrence in the time since. The 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2019 events were each decided in a playoff — Hughes’ 2014 victory actually taking place on the third extra hole Monday morning.
If history is any indication, we’ll receive more bonus golf when trying to decide a winner Sunday.
And speaking of winners…
5. Does Webb Simpson win his first RSM Classic?
Simpson might be the favorite this week at Sea Island. For one, at No. 7, he’s the highest ranked of the top 50 players within the RSM Classic’s 2020 field.
He’s also playing some of the best golf of his career since his last trip to the Georgia coast, notching 10 top 10 finishes, including three first places, since November 2019.
But aside from all that, Simpson’s just been fantastic at Sea Island.
While Simpson, Kisner and Howell are the only three golfers to record four top 10 finishes at he RSM Classic, Simpson is the only one with three of those finishes coming within the top 3.
Simpson finished second in playoffs against Crane in 2011 and Duncan in 2019. He also came in third in 2018.
Despite having yet to win the tournament, Simpson is still its top earner, having brought home $1,887,450 in eight events. Is this the year he adds a trophy to his winnings?