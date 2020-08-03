We’ve made it, folks.
After nearly four long, long months, prep sports officially returns to the Golden Isles this week. Brunswick High’s softball team will receive the first pitch today in Long County, and its game against Pinewood Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday will be the first organized athletic competition held in Glynn County since the Georgia High School Association recommended schools suspend spring sports March 12 with the threat of the coronavirus looming.
In the coming weeks, the area’s softball team’s will take the diamond, volleyball teams will hit the hardwood, and football teams will tackle scrimmages in a sudden overflow of athletics.
And while many will welcome the return of sports and the brief escape from reality it provides, it will be impossible to escape the specter of the ongoing global pandemic due to the precautions that will be taken to fight against it.
Of course, attendance at all Glynn County athletic events will be limited to 40 percent capacity, and among special considerations and rules modifications suggested by the GHSA, public concession stands are prohibited as host schools are expected to enforce social distancing requirements in spectator areas and facility entrances while recommending the use of masks.
It should be easy enough for fans to roll with the changes in the stands, but it may take some getting use to the changing traditions on the playing field.
Softball players are no longer allowed to chomp on sunflower seeds, and when one slugs a home run, her teammates will have to celebrate at a distance from the dugout. Even subconscious gestures by pitchers to lick their fingers or blow into their hands will result in the removal of the ball from play and sanitation of the offender’s hands.
Similar rules extend to the volleyball court, where typically teams will come together and exchange a few quick words following each point. Pre-match conferences and any other team meetings should meet social distancing requirements, which should be maintained in the bench area.
Pregame will also look much different at football games.
Participants in the coin toss will be limited to the referee, umpire and one representative from each team with each of the individuals at least six feet apart. There will be no hand shakes before the hits start.
Down on the sidelines, the team box on the field at Glynn County Stadium is likely to be extended to the 10-yard line to allow more room for players to space out, and the game ball is to be cleaned and sanitized throughout the contest.
It’s going to be a different looking season, for sure. But if we want the fall to go off without a hitch, it is best to embrace the changes as for the better.