Yes, I know where we live.
Georgia is first and foremost Bulldog territory, though we have our Tech fans, and plenty of Southern alumni in the Golden Isles.
Of course, we aren’t far from the Florida Gators’ once-a-year home away from home, and the Tide even manages to roll into the Peach State.
I myself have always pulled for Florida State, but I’m finding it increasingly difficult to narrow my allegiances to one team the longer I work in this career field.
When covering athletes for months at a time over multiple years, you begin to form a bond with them. I want the players I’ve covered to succeed wherever they go, whether it’s in the jersey of the team I grew up cheering for or not.
Thus, I’ve found myself cheering for multiple teams each season now, but my current favorite just might be the Auburn Tigers.
Former Frederica Academy star Jaylin Simpson’s emergence as Auburn’s starting cornerback makes the Tigers an easy team to root on for most of the area, and he made his hometown proud in his first career start Saturday against Kentucky.
Simpson made four tackles, one of which went for a loss when he blew up a pitch to his side of the field, and broke up a pass in his debut. For his effort, he was recognized as the season’s first SEC Freshman of the Week.
I was late to the party on Simpson, having arrived in Brunswick in mid November of 2018. But luckily, I had the opportunity to cover him at his zenith as he led Frederica to a state title at Five Star Stadium in Macon.
I interviewed Simpson after finishing the game 10-of-12 passing for 159 yards and a touchdown, to go along with another 44 yards and a score on the ground, and the first words out of his mouth expressed gratitude for being able to play with his teammates.
But Simpson isn’t the only Auburn player I’ve seen reach the pinnacle — I was the beat writer for Valdosta High when linebacker Zakoby McClain captured a state championship with the winningest football program in the nation.
McClain was a major part of Valdosta’s championship defense, and he stepped up into a larger leadership role in the subsequent season. A story about McClain and his cousin Lowndes quarterback Michael Barrett — now at Michigan — competing as rivals in the Winnersville Classic is still one of my favorite pieces I’ve written.
A junior, McClain had eight stops for Auburn, tying him for the third-most on the team.
I realize my year-long allegiance to Auburn comes at a time that could put me at odds with many of our local football fans. A weekend matchup against Georgia is next on the docket, which sports its own former area standouts in Brunswick offensive tackle Warren McClendon and Glynn Academy kicker Jack Podlesny.
Though I can’t fault anyone for supporting their former alma mater or players they’ve grown close with through their own experiences, I personally never covered a game either McClendon or Podlesny played in.
For that reason, I must say, War Eagle.