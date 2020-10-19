I covered my first game in the big leagues Sunday, and boy was it different.
And not in the way one might think — aside from the walk into the stadium and the food, covering a game from the press box isn’t a drastically dissimilar experience from Class A to the Peach Bowl at the former Georgia Dome.
No, the thing that stood out to me the most at the game between the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field was the drastic procedures in place to combat COVID-19.
I wrote about the Georgia High School Association’s return to the gridiron in September, and my takeaway was just how normal it felt.
The 40 percent occupancy limit mattered little at Glynn County Stadium, and aside from some minor alterations to the captain’s meeting and postgame handshakes, not much changed on the field or in regards to my ability to cover the game.
That is not the case in the NFL, where the coronavirus still feels like a credible threat to the league’s well-being.
Of course, acquiring credentials was an arduous task when contrasted to my ability to simply walk through the gate at any sporting event in the Golden Isles (shout out to the local ticket gate workers who let me bypass the lines to go straight into the games). Even ahead of arriving in Jacksonville, I had to answer a health pre-screening questionnaire before having my temperature checked electronically at the media entrance.
From inside the stadium, I am normally still free to set up anywhere I’d like, be it for photos or pure observation.
Currently, photographers are not allowed on an NFL field, except for direct employees of the franchise. Even photographers from national photo services Getty and the Associated Press were limited to shooting from the first row of the stands, or like myself, a spot set up behind the south end zone.
For photography buffs, that meant I had to pack away my trusty 70-200 and shoot with a fixed 300-meter lens to help compensate for the increased distance. Even then, I was outgunned by equipment that allowed photographers to shoot more than 500 yards away.
But photographers weren’t the only ones banished from the sidelines, as the Jaguars’ cheerleaders were positioned atop the north deck of the stadium with their performances broadcast on the Jumbotron instead of taking place on the field.
In prep sports, and even at most colleges, reporters are generally free to seek out coaches and players for interviews. At higher levels of college athletics, it’s usually necessary to request players through a program’s sports information director, and they’re brought to the podium to field questions.
The NFL has cut out any face-to-face interactions, opting to hold postgame interviews via Zoom. Reporters can request the link to each team’s various Zoom meetings, where they may be selected to ask a question.
It’s a solid process, but it undoubtedly makes it more difficult to broach unique subjects with players.
Trying to pull double duty in the press box and from (as close as possible to) the sideline, it was hard to communicate with the Lions’ press relations team, who assured my former Brunswick High standout Tracy Walker would be made available after the game.
Apparently, Walker, who recorded six tackles and a defensed pass in Detroit’s 36-16 victory over Jacksonville, eventually took questions, but I’m not exactly sure when.
I received a link to a Lions postgame media availability that featured head coach Matt Patricia and quarterback Matt Stafford before concluding. I’m assuming subsequent links were sent as I ultimately received transcripts from running back D’Andre Swift, safety Duron Harmon, defensive end Trey Flowers, and finally Walker himself, but I nor the reporters stationed around me in the press box could tell you that for sure.
Luckily, one of the few to break through the confusion did ask Walker how meaningful it was for him to play a good game in front of family and friends just 75 miles away from his hometown, and it came as no surprise to hear he had a contingency of supporters in attendance.
“I had a good little crowd,” Walker said. “I had about 22 (people), my whole family, come out to the game, so that was a blessing in itself. I know a lot of my friends from home, so to allow them to watch me play live, especially with this whole COVID thing going on right now, like I said, that’s a big blessing.
“I’m thankful for that opportunity. Like I said, we got the win and that makes it even better.”
Although another Jaguars loss essentially ends the team’s season now at 1-5, local fans had the opportunity to see Walker and former Camden County standout Jarrod Davis make their return to the southeast. Former Georgia Bulldog Swift also broke out with two touchdowns and the first 100-yard rushing performance of his young career.
Covering an NFL game was different, for sure. But different isn’t always bad.