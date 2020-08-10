A beast was awaken early Monday morning.
Just after the clock struck midnight on the east coast, Power Five football players around the country took to social media with a collective message: #WeWantToPlay — a response to the growing cynicism around a fall season.
With two of the sport’s superstar quarterbacks in Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields of Ohio State leading the charge, players from the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC and Big 12 unified under their desire to play football amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawrence, presumably the No. 1 overall pick in the next NFL draft, argued his position on Twitter just hours earlier: “People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19. Not to mention the players coming from situations that are not good for them/ their future and having to go back to that. Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football.
“Having a season also incentivizes players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions.”
I’m not going to get into a discussion about whether or not football season should begin next month. Both sides have voiced their opinions, and it seems neither will be swayed at this point (which appears to be a running theme).
The more interesting conversation revolves around the rest of the players’ message.
Not only did the group of Power Five football players express their desire to play, they also flexed their collective muscle in an attempt to take a giant leap forward in the fight for players’ rights.
First, a call to establish universal mandated health and safety protocols to protect college athletes from COVID-19 among all conferences in the NCAA. The specifics are likely similar to that of demands made by members of the Pac-12 last week through the Players’ Tribune: player-approved health and safety standards enforced by a third party selected by players to address COVID-19 and serious injury, abuse and death.
The NCAA has largely remained hands off in terms of setting coronavirus restrictions or guidelines, instead leaving the decisions regarding how to proceed in the hands of individual schools and conferences. The results have been mixed as 37 of the 120 players on Clemson’s football roster tested positive in June while Michigan has produced just 11 positive cases since June 13.
The next point of emphasis was to give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision — and to guarantee eligibility whether or not a player chooses to play this season.
To be fair, the NCAA has officially provided players the option to opt out of the 2020 season and retain their scholarship status, and several significant players have already taken advantage ahead of the Friday deadline, including: Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Miami defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau, Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley, and Auburn linebacker Chandley Wooten.
But the story of Washington State receiver Kassidy Woods proved the decision to opt out of the coming season isn’t always met with support.
Woods has sickle cell trait, putting him at an increased risk of complications from the coronavirus. Head football coach Nick Rolovich said he understood the health concerns, but upon learning of the players’ intent to join in with the Pac-12 unity group, he warned it could impact his status on the team.
“K, so then that’s gonna be an issue if you align with them as far as future stuff,” Rolovich said during the conversation recorded by Woods and later released to reporters. “‘Cause the COVID stuff is one thing. But joining this group is gonna put you on a — obviously you get to keep your scholarship this year. But it’s gonna be different. If you say, I’m opting out because of COVID and health and safety, I’m good. But this group is going to change how things go in the future for everybody, at least at our school. So just think about that. If it’s about getting paid, and racial justice, and that stuff, then it’s probably — there’s two sides here.”
Rolovich later said through a release that “without knowing the concerns of the group, I regret that my words cautioning Kassidy have become construed as opposition.”
Maybe it’s just me, but waxing poetic about a kid’s future for joining a unifying movement among football players does in fact appear to be opposition.
And that leads to the final, and perhaps most salient takeaway from the unified message from Power Five players regarding the future of college athletics — players want to use their voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials; ultimately creating a college football players association.
I suspect this will be the biggest point of contention.
Of course, player associations are standard fare among professional sports these days, and they’ve been in the spotlight more this summer than maybe ever before as the organizations from each major sport were involved in discussions about how each respective league would safely return to play.
I think it’s fair for college athletes to be involved in the same conversations when it comes to their sports.
But, by definition, a union is an organized group of workers formed to protect and further their rights and interests. Would that make college athletes employees of the multi-billon dollar business they’re appealing to?
Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost laid out the reality of how much money the sport is worth to schools, estimating the university would take an $80-120 million hit without football.
“The biggest factor is if we don’t play football, we’re not going to be able to pay for anything here until we start making money again,” said Frost, who is earning $5 million a year at a school with an endowment of more than $1.4 billion.
Many have advocated for listening to the players’ voices when they express their desire to play. Just don’t forget to listen to those same voices when they ask to be paid, protest racial injustice and initiate other difficult conversations.