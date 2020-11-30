Though football season is still going strong here in the Golden Isles with Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, and Frederica Academy each set to kickoff the second round of the playoffs Friday, I would be remiss if I didn’t do a Double Take at what’s happening on the hardwood as we creep into December.
Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at College of Coastal Georgia have tipped off their seasons and each program has several fascinating storylines to follow for hoops fans around the area outside the usual wins and losses.
I’ll begin with the women, who have a player beginning their chase for a coveted career mark, and another who is elevating their own record to unreachable heights.
Kaliyah Little is only in her second season as a Mariner, but the start the former Northside Warner Robins standout has gotten off to begin her Coastal career has her on pace to challenge Olivia Melvin’s school record of 1,431 career points.
As a freshman, Little scored 319 total points — averaging 11.4 points over 28 games despite not cracking double-digits in a single game until scoring 12 in her eighth appearance. She averaged 13.7 points per game over the final 21 contests, a 30-point outburst against Keiser representing her career high.
Little has picked up right were she left off over the first six games of her sophomore season at 13.3 points per contest. Assuming Little maintains an average of 13.3 points over the next three years as a Mariner while playing 28 games a season, she would edge Melvin — an assistant coach for Coastal — as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,436 points.
Now, while it may seem optimistic to project so far out, Melvin’s 122 games played as a Mariner is a program record in itself, penciling Little down for just over 13 points per game may be selling the guard short.
Little was selected to the All-Region First Team her last two seasons at Northside. She was named the region’s Co-Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, and she showed her scoring aptitude early at Coastal. The 30 points Little scored in her 21st game as a college player is tied for the fifth-most in a single game in program history.
I’m letting you know now — you could be seeing Coastal Georgia history in the making with Little. You can just remove the word “could” from the last sentence in discussion of what teammate Solrun Gisladottir is doing.
Gisladottir is to the Mariners what Steph Curry has been to the NBA. The senior has completely rewritten the record books as a 3-point shooter to the point that it’s difficult to envision anyone coming close anytime soon.
Entering her senior season, Gisladottir already owned the program’s career records for both 3s made and attempted by nearly 100 shots. She’s made 273 3-pointers as a Mariner — the next closest is Melvin’s 153 made 3s.
Illustrating the depth of Gisladottir’s 3-point dominance, she owns each of the program’s top-3 seasons in 3-pointers made with 95 from the 2018-19 season representing the high watermark. Her nine made 3s against Keiser that season were a single-game record for Coastal Georgia.
Gisladottir’s mere presence on the court changes how teams have to defend the Mariners. Allowing her the slightest air space leads to another launched 3.
But her makes aren’t just a volume record. Gisaldottir is making 3s at an elite clip with a 40.5 percent career mark from long distance — more than 8 percent higher than the next best 3-point percentage among players with at least 40 made 3s.
And she may have saved her best for last if her early-season form is any indication. Gisaldottir is already 14-of-30 (46.7 percent) from 3 this season. Already the only Mariner to make 200 or more 3s in their career, Gisaldottir is on pace to cross the 300-makes threshold this season.
The Coastal Georgia men also have a dynamic duo to keep an eye over the coming months. Kenny Brown and Jordon Parks could become just the second pair of Coastal teammates to average 17 or more points.
The first and only time the feat has been accomplished was in 2013-14 when the program’s all-time scorer Reggie Burke (18.7 points per game) and Kentorey Johnson (17.1) led a Gerald Cox-coached team with current head coach Jessie Watkins acting as an assistant.
In his first year as a Mariner, Brown has already taken on the responsibility as the team’s leading scorer with 19.2 points per game over the first six contests.
A transfer from Florida Gateway College, where he helped lead the team to a pair of NJCAA Division II Region VIII Championships, Brown was named one of The Sun Conference’s Players to Watch entering the year, and so far, he’s lived up to the billing. In Brown’s second game as a Mariner, the 6-foot-2 guard scored 32 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists in a victory over Brewton-Parker.
Parks has also gotten off to a quick start in the Coastal Georgia backcourt as he continues a breakout that began midway through last season. Parks averaged 7.8 points on the year, but a 30-point explosion against Johnson & Wales demonstrated his scoring potential that has been realized this season.
Now a senior, Parks is scoring 17.8 points per game — improving from a good 3-point shooter (39 percent on 59 attempts as a junior) into an elite one, canning 46 percent of his 39 attempts from deep through six games.
What may be more impressive is that the 6-3 Parks is doing this while pulling down more than 10 rebounds per contest. After leading the team with two double-doubles a season ago, Parks has already recorded four this season.
Strangely enough, if Parks maintains his averages, he would set single-season marks for both the best 3-point percentage and the highest rebounding average in Coastal Georgia history.
Although coronavirus precautions are still limiting fan attendance at Mariner athletic events to students, faculty, staff and those on a pass list, the community can still show their support and watch Coastal Georgia basketball through links at www.coastalgeorgiasports.com.