I know Georgia hasn’t historically been a “basketball state,” and frankly, I can’t blame it. At the prep level, there’s always been plenty of great ball being played. Above that, not so much.
Collegiately, the state’s bell cow has been decidedly mediocre in the sport, at best. Georgia has only made one Final Four appearance in program history — incidentally in the Bulldogs’ first NCAA Tournament appearance back in 1983.
Georgia has returned to the national tournament just 11 times in the 37 years since, going 7-12 in that span.
Hoops haven’t been much better at the professional level either.
Sure, some NBA greats have worn Hawks jerseys, but “Pistol” Pete Maravich and Dikembe Mutombo only made brief stops in Atlanta over the course of their careers. Doc Rivers has made more of a name for himself as a coach, and while really good players, Kevin Willis, Mookie Blaylock, John Drew and Lou Hudson were just that for the most part.
Dominique Wilkins was the last true star of Georgia basketball — his 12 seasons with Atlanta burning the classic red, white and yellow jersey into the national consciousness. The Human Highlight Film made it cool to be a Hawks fan.
But that feeling has been conspicuously absent since Nique left the ‘A’ in 1994. No disrespect to infamous Players of the Month Al Horford, Paul Millsap, Jeff Teague, DeMarre Carroll and Kyle Korver, but strangely, the closest the Hawks had been to a return to the Wilkins era of interest was when Josh Smith was yamming on guys.
And when you’re not cool or fun to watch, it makes it makes fans painfully aware of the fact the franchise entered this season just 96-149 since moving to Atlanta in 1968.
This is to say, I understand why basketball hasn’t been a priority to fans in the same way as the Georgia football or Braves baseball. I can empathize with the decision to watch Julio Jones come up short over watching Josh Childress never come close.
That is no longer the case though. Georgia, you officially have a fun basketball team to root for, and there’s no longer any excuse not to.
The Hawks just clawed their way to a Game 7 victory on the road to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for just the second time in more than 50 years in Atlanta. Curse be damned, the Hawks were the ones that put together unbelievable rallies to comeback to win Games 4 and 5 before punching their ticket to the conference finals with one last gutsy win Sunday night.
Some of the more jaded Georgia sports fans are likely still fighting against investment in the team. I mean, the 2015 Hawks were exciting too! At least up until they were swept in the ECF and subsequently regressed each of the following seasons until the Hawks were back in the lottery just three years later.
But trust me when I say this time is different.
Now, I’m not predicting the Hawks to upset the Milwaukee Bucks, who employ the same Mike Budenholzer who coached Atlanta to the conference finals. The Bucks are very, very good. Another sweep wouldn’t even completely shock me.
However, this time the Hawks are playing with house money. This isn’t a team of veterans overachieving due to a mixture of great chemistry and fit making for a sum greater than the parts.
That’s not to say this Atlanta team doesn’t have some of the those qualities, but this is not the zenith for the current Hawks team. Atlanta has a team made up of young, talented players, a handful of heady veterans, and a bonafide superstar in the making in 22-year-old Trae Young.
Ice Trae has blossomed before our eyes as the rightful successor to Dominique’s throne as a Georgia basketball icon in his first postseason run with his fantastic play making for a bevy of memorable moments.
In the first playoff game of his career, the third-year point guard capped off a 32-point, 10-assist performance in Madison Square Garden with a buzzer-beating teardrop, shushing a crowd that had spit on him earlier. Young went back to New York and closed the show with a bow after eliminating the Knicks with 36 points and nine assists.
Please pay the caws of Trae being “unwatchable” no mind. It stems completely from his ability to get to the free throw line — inherently a good thing for the Hawks, mind you.
Sure, some particular foul calls can be irksome, but baiting defenders into fouls has been a part of every great scorers’ arsenal; especially ones that shoot 86 percent at the charity stripe over their career. Everything about the sport has evolved over the decades, so of course foul hunting has as well.
That being said, it’s a relatively minuscule part of any broadcast, and it’s not even close to outweighing one of the most aesthetically pleasing skill sets you could ask for.
Young is a threat to pull up and launch a jumper at any time with legitimate logo range. He has the handle to make defenders look foolish as he gets to his spot, a sweet floater game, insane court vision, and the ability to throw passes that will genuinely make you gasp.
Averaging 29 points and 10 assists over the first two rounds, it’s clear Trae Young is well on his way to national superstardom, which is saying something considering he has quite possibly the worst haircut in the game.
While Young is the engine, the Hawks have been far from a one-man show. Just a year older than Trae, John Collins is developing into a cornerstone forward next to “Red Velvet” Kevin Huerter, who scored a game-high 27 points for Atlanta in Game 7 against Philadelphia.
The signing of Bogdan Bogdanović gave the Hawks another, slightly more experienced, ball handler next to Young, and the trade for Clint Capela provided the team a rim protector on defense and above-the-rim vertical spacer on the offensive end.
The addition of spark-plug vets off the bench in Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams have also proven to be fruitful.
Winning a championship is hard; it requires the right talent, timing, and a hint of luck. And progress is not linear. Circumstances could always limit the Hawks to a one-and-done appearance next year.
Still, I feel confident in saying that Atlanta Hawks basketball will be exciting, entertaining, and even successful over the next next decade or so. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to be a part of it.