Christmas is upon us, News readers. It’s the magical time of year that we put an emphasis on thinking of others and spreading joy throughout the world. Yes, the true meaning of the holiday is rooted in selflessness; still — who doesn’t love tearing open presents?
I thought about playing Santa Claus and dispensing gifts to each of our county’s athletic programs in this week’s column until I noticed, the Pirates, Terrors and Knights have already received early Christmas tidings.
So as the year comes to a close, let’s take a look at some of the jolliest moments of the sports year in the Golden Isles.
Brunswick High football finds blue paint in stocking
Pirates, both past and present, have been writing to Santa with this request for years now, and after six years, Brunswick’s gift was delivered in October.
Head football coach Sean Pender and the Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak in the City Championship, painting the town blue with perhaps the most exciting finish in the 77-game history of the series.
Brunswick led for most of the contest after going up 14-0 early on before rival Glynn Academy roared back to take a late lead on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. A diving grab in the end zone by Caden Hutchinson gave the Terrors their first lead with around a minute left in a gut punch to Pirate fans everywhere.
Little did spectators know, Brunswick was just setting up a historic moment.
With the clock ticking below the 30-second mark, KJ Lee hurled a deep ball towards Tyrease Jones. A Glynn player got to the ball first, tipping it in the air, and straight to Jones, who snagged the pigskin and sprinted to paydirt to complete the 75-yard, game-winning scoring connection.
What an unforgettable gift for Pirate Nation.
Glynn Academy baseball jingles all the way to No. 1
Coming off a season that saw the Terrors finish with a losing record despite an appearance in the state playoffs, expectations weren’t particularly high for Glynn Academy baseball in 2020 — outside of the program that is.
Because head coach Trent Mongero and his team clearly had different plans. The Terrors won 12 of their first 14 games to vault up the MaxPreps rankings to the top spot in Class 6A, and eighth in the state.
A dominant rotation powered Glynn’s run. Lefty Blake Wood went 4-0 with a 0.76 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 27 innings, and right-hander Nate Hannum finished 3-0 with an ERA of 0.58 over 24 frames. Opponents hit just .219 against Terrors’ pitching.
Of course, a Grinch named COVID-19 stalked over and stole the final gift under Glynn Academy’s tree — an opportunity to win its first state baseball championship since 1973 — when the season came to an unceremonial end in March.
The Terrors will miss seniors Kade Burkovich, Hayden Cooper, Hannum, Paul Hegeman, and Connor Jones, but the confidence bestowed to the program from the most recent campaign has the chance to be the gift that keeps on giving for years to come.
Frederica’s Runyan dashes through field to XC state title
Ellie Runyan has been on a special run at Frederica Academy over the past two years.
As a sophomore, Runyan was named the top cross country runner in the 11-county Altamaha Area through a mathematical formula calculated by taking the season best time, season average time, and state meet time of every eligible runner from 17 schools in Glynn, McIntosh, Wayne, Long, Tattnall, Appling, Toombs, Montgomery, Wheeler, Telfair and Jeff Davis Counties.
As an encore, Runyan simply proved she was the best on the course; racing to the fastest time in the GISA 3A girls championship at Middle Georgia State in November. With a time of 20:38.50, Runyan finished eight seconds in front of the next closest runner.
Her time also blew away her own pace at last year’s state meet, where she finished ninth with a time of 20:52.37. A first-place medal is surely to make Christmas for Frederica and the Runyans merry and bright.