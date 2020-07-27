Just before I went to bed Sunday, I decided that in this week’s column I’d warn that even though the return of sports has provided a welcome escape, we cannot relax in the fight against the coronavirus.
Monday morning’s sobering news that, just five days into it’s season, the MLB has already postponed at least two games after learning 11 of the 33 players traveling with the Miami Marlins and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 summed up that reality better than any words I could hope to find.
Let me get this out of the way: no sports journalist is “rooting for the virus” or anything of the sort when they voice concerns about playing a season in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.
A large majority of our livelihoods, among those of others, is tied to many of these leagues. There have already been massive layoffs in sports departments across the country, and canceling a season would lead to many additional job losses.
The fact that there is a lot more at stake than simply one’s entertainment should serve as proof that most sportswriters who point out flaws in the system are not doing so with the intent to rain on anyone’s parade or stoke fear. If there is a vested interest, it’s in making sure the league they cover is not shutdown so they can continue to provide for themselves and their families.
That being said, there have been some very intelligent people sounding the alarm on the MLB’s return plan since it was announced June 22 that the league would begin the process of implementing a season despite the players union executive board voting 33-5 against the latest 60-game proposal.
Even as far back as May, Zachary Binney, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at Oxford College of Emory University, questioned the frequency of testing in the MLB’s plan, speculating that if a non-centralized league did not figure out how to do daily testing he wonders “if MLB would be able to finish uninterrupted.”
Binney’s concern was proven to be well warranted.
Ultimately, MLB and the players’ union agreed on health and safety regulations laid out in a 101-page operations manual, but it was a plan that required nearly flawless execution from all involved to complete the season.
Players and other team employees are required to take their temperatures at home each day before arriving at the ballpark and inform the team doctor in the case of a fever. Tests are supposed to administered “every other day,” and in the event of a positive case, those people are not allowed to travel, access the facility, or have contact with others until testing negative twice and being deemed by doctors as no risk to others.
But there are inherent holes in the policy — one being it necessitates every member of a respective club diligently following procedures and limiting their risk of exposure away from the ballpark. Another is the delay in receiving tests results as the virus can spread before someone tests positive.
The Marlins learned Sunday morning that their starting pitcher and two other players tested positive for the coronavirus, and yet decided through a group text to play on against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Naturally, the Phillies have had to postpone their next game until their players are tested, but due to the nature of the disease, the impact could span much further.
Jill Roberts, an infectious disease expert at University of South Florida told USA Today that “chances are really good this came out of Miami,” where there was a daily positive rate of tests averaging 20 percent during two-week period in which the Marlins held a bulk of their training camp.
The Marlins proceeded to play a pair of scrimmages in Atlanta against the Braves, who have played a three-game set versus the New York Mets since possible exposure to the virus. Both the Braves and Mets still played their scheduled games Monday evening.
In early July, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was asked how many positive cases it would take to pause the season, and he cited maintaining the game’s “competitive integrity” as one of the deciding factors.
Binney argued there should be a more objective benchmark. On June 30, he wrote, “If I saw 3-4 cases in rapid succession on 2+ teams, I’d be worried for the potential of multiple leaguewide outbreaks and at that point advise a total and complete shutdown of the league and individual quarantines for two weeks.”
My fear is prep sports could face a similar trajectory if the proper plan is not in place in the coming weeks. Thus far, the return to sport plans released by the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association are much like that of MLB in relying on teams and individual to police themselves.
As of now, what’s to prevent an asymptomatic player from playing in a game and spreading the disease around?
I don’t think simply testing when someone is displaying symptoms or has knowingly been exposed to someone with symptoms is enough. In my opinion, weekly testing is required at the very least, and even then, that can’t guarantee a player has not contracted the virus since.
As of Monday evening, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 170,843 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with a seven-day rolling average of well over 3,000 cases. More than 3,500 Georgians have passed away from the virus, but it’s important to note there are non-fatal long-term effects of COVID-19 to consider such as diminished lung capacity.
In mid-April, star NFL pass rusher Von Miller reported he tested positive for the illness and lost his sense of taste, smell and his appetite, forcing him to take 17 days off from his offseason training program.
There’s no doubt players will contract COVID-19 once the fall season begins in prep sports. There needs to be an extensive plan in place to limit the spread when it does, lest the GHSA and GISA find themselves in a similar predicament as MLB.