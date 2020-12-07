I snapped what is maybe my favorite photo of my career at the first Frederica Academy sporting event I covered as the sports editor of The News. Minutes after putting the finishing touches on a 48-0 waxing of John Milledge at Five Star Stadium in Macon, Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick was doused with gallons of Mountain Berry Blast Powerade as he lifted the GISA state championship trophy.
Here’s hoping for a repeat of that scene Friday.
Over the week leading up to the game, I familiarized myself with the build up to the Knights’ second state title, namely, the heartbreak that forged the burning desire of the seniors to avenge past failures in their pursuit of the ultimate goal.
Frederica methodically developed into a championship-caliber program, beginning with a playoff appearance in 2015 before capturing a Region 2-3A title and advancing to the quarterfinals a year later. But poised to play for title in 2017, it slipped from the Knights’ fingertips when Valwood scored a game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds remaining in the semifinal matchup before going on to hoist the trophy a week later.
With those painful memories embedded in Frederica, the Knights stormed the field at Mercer and thoroughly demolished the Trojans from the opening snap. Even in my first interactions with seniors Jaylin Simpson, Ja’Shawn Sheffield and Harry Veal, it was plain to see that a proverbial weight had been lifted off their shoulders in a cathartic beat down of the final tie to the past.
Frederica’s title was sweet, but reaching it after walking a path littered with grudge matches against opponents who kept the Knights from reaching the mountaintop sooner undoubtedly made the moment saccharine. After losing to Valwood in the playoffs the year prior and in overtime in the regular season, Frederica rolled to a 60-27 victory in the quarterfinals. John Milledge was the only other GISA program to defeat Frederica that season, and the Knights got their full retribution.
This iteration of the Knights doesn’t have quite as many past demons, but they’ve shown the same calculated desire to slay them as the 2018 version, having already downed Bulloch Academy and Tiftarea in postseason rematches of regular-season losses.
Brandon Derrick is clearly revenged minded — and that’s coming from an expert in the matter.
“So my husband really is a prince: He cooks, cleans, teaches academic courses and is the hardest worker I know, and truly one of the nicest human beings I know,” Becky Derrick noted to soften the truth that followed. “His vengeful spirit is usually contained to the football field, but when it rares it’s head at home, the result is usually hilarious.
“It’s hard to get angry with him because he’s really clever … the good looks are just a bonus.”
As confirmed by his wife, Brandon Derrick can hold a grudge for more than a decade, let alone a few seasons. She saw that firsthand a couple years ago when he got the last laugh on a joke made more than a decade ago when he was the offensive coordinator at Glynn Academy under head coach Rob Ridings.
“When we were at Glynn Academy, playing Ware County was so tough; they are a perennially good football team,” Becky Derrick said. “They also had a fabulous concession stand. They had funnel cakes and big cups, and that somehow took a little bit of the sting out of getting absolutely spanked. Coach and I both hate to lose, so that first year, I took the cups home with us and made everyone use them because ‘Derricks are winners, so we drink from winners’ cups,’ and because ‘beverages are just more refreshing from winners’ cups.’
“I never used them because I don’t like drinking from plastics bottles or cups, but I’d always pour Coach a big winners’ cup of sweet tea for dinner. We had mostly forgotten about this story, or so I thought. Fast forward to the week after the FA state championship win in 2018, I opened the cabinet to get a coffee cup and the only drinkware in there was FA Knights cups.”
Admittedly, Frederica’s odds of knocking off an undefeated John Milledge appear longer on paper than they were two years ago when the Knights entered the contest with the confidence of having played the Trojans in a close game just weeks earlier.
However, John Milledge hasn’t loss since that night in Macon two years ago. The Trojans will be looking to win their 24th consecutive game en route to their second straight title.
One of those 24 victories for John Milledge was a 50-0 handling of Frederica ahead of its regular-season finale a year ago that unquestionably allowed the Trojans to release some of their own repressed emotions.
But, as we know, Brandon Derrick doesn’t forget. He and the Knights already had more than enough motivation in preparing for another title game; avenging one more loss would just be a bonus to another Powerade bath.