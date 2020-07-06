It’s been a long time coming, but the Georgia High School Association took a giant leap forward last month when it approved a proposal to implement a shot clock for prep games in the Peach State.
By the 2022-23 season, every varsity basketball game in Georgia will be played with a 30-second shot clock.
I know the change will not be unanimously celebrated by some high school hoops purists who have enjoyed the way the game has been played for more than a century, but just hear me out on why this decision is for the better.
We’ll start with a history lesson, as that will best explain the push for a shot clock.
It was 1954 when the shot clock was first implemented in the NBA. In the years prior, the sport was having a hard time gaining traction with fans, partly because of the dreadful end of games that often boiled down to teams simply dribbling the ball out for minutes at a time — similar to the strategy seen at prep games around the country.
In 1950, the Fort Wayne Pistons prevailed over the Minneapolis Lakers by a final score of 19-18 in a contest with just 13 field goals attempts between the two teams.
Daniel Biasone, the founding owner of the Syracuse Nationals (now the Philadelphia 76ers), was one of the most vocal voices in support of a shot clock, simply because of its suspected impact on the pace of play.
“I looked at the box scores from the games I enjoyed, games where they didn’t screw around and stall,” Biasone said. “I noticed each team took about 60 shots. That meant 120 shots per game. So I took 48 minutes – 2,880 seconds – and divided that by 120 shots. The result was 24 seconds per shot.”
Behind Biasone’s push, the NBA implemented the 24-second shot clock ahead of the 1954-55 NBA season, and it immediately changed the game forever.
After seeing NBA teams average 79 points per game in the final pre-clock season, the scoring average soared to 107 just four years later.
Although the first minutes played under the new rule produced some wild shot attempts as players adjusted to the increased pace, it didn’t take long for players like Boston Celtics legend and NBA Hall of Famer Bob Cousy to see the brilliance in the change.
“Before the new rule, the last quarter could be deadly. The team in front would hold the ball indefinitely, and the only way you could get it was by fouling somebody,” Cousy said. “In the meantime, nobody dared take a shot and the whole game slowed up. With the clock, we have constant action. I think it saved the NBA at that time. It allowed the game to breathe and progress.”
The same trend can be seen in the college game with scoring, and interest in the sport, growing with the addition of a shot clock — the move coming before the 1970-71 season for women and before the 1985-86 campaign for men.
Logic dictates high school basketball would also benefit the same way the sport did at higher levels.
I don’t know if I’ve ever met someone who’s told me they enjoy watching a team hold the ball near midcourt as five minutes of game time ticks off the clock, but it’s not an abnormal occurrence at a high school basketball game.
What’s worse, there’s often justification to turning to the strategy in the most important games of the season.
I can’t fault a coach for telling their players to pass the ball around the perimeter, not even feigning interest in a shot, when their team is up six with three minutes to play. It’s nearly impossible for the opposing team to get the ball back without intentionally sending its opponent to the free throw line.
But it essentially turns close games into a free throw contest late, making for an anti-climatic ending for an exciting, free-flowing sport.
Just two years ago, with the Brunswick High boys in the midst of an exciting playoff run, a semifinal matchup against Tri-Cities lost a bit of its luster when the latter began sitting on the ball as early as the first quarter.
The strategy forced Brunswick to extend its defense all the way to halfcourt lest Tri-Cities simply hold onto the ball to preserve their slight lead. The Pirates ultimately acquiesced, leading to some easy baskets for Tri-Cities.
It was a completely viable strategy, but I think it was one that robbed fans and players of an opportunity to see two strong teams go toe-to-toe for 32 minutes once one of them got an early edge.
The shot clock will not only prevent those types of situations in the future, it will also lead to some more exciting finishes as teams can guarantee they’ll get the ball back in the closing minutes as long as they play 30 seconds of sound defense.
Instead of quick fouls, teams can choose to play the opposing team straight up, forcing both teams to actually look for a shot down the stretch of a game. I, for one, prefer game-winning shots to game-winning free throws.
Finally, the addition of the shot clock will also help prepare players who continue their basketball careers past high school for the higher levels of the sport.
It can be jarring for a young player to adjust to the increased levels of talent and strategy at the collegiate level, especially when they’re also learning how to speed up the pace of their game for the first time. University of Georgia men’s basketball coach Tom Creen said as much when he voiced his support for the shot clock at the GHSA headquarters in Thomson — as did Brunswick High girls coach Maria Mangram, who went through the process herself as a point guard at Fort Valley State.
Although it will still be a few years before the shot clock is in full use statewide, we’ll get a taste of effects this upcoming season during approved holiday tournaments and showcases. In 2021-22, regions will vote on whether or not to implement the shot clock in games contests between members.
Then it’ll be time to dive head first into the future of prep basketball.