I like to think of this column as a safe space where we can be honest with each other, News readers. Truthfully, I need a place to vent this week.
Let me go ahead and address the elephant in the room — I am a fan of a seemingly random collection of teams for a variety of reasons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the easiest to understand, I was born in Tampa. It also explains my affinity for Florida State, the best team from my home state through much of my youth.
During my rebellious stage, I became a supporter of the Boston Red Sox as a foil to my New York Yankee-loving parents, but my most arbitrary fandom is the one currently causing me the most grief.
Growing up, I loved Tracy McGrady, and by extension, the Houston Rockets. My Twitter name, @dmac21bucs, is a nod to T-Mac. The first pair of shoes I ever asked for were the T-Mac 5 ‘All-Star’ — you know, the ones with the strap and the exposed hardwood on the heel.
The sleepy-eyed assassin could handle the ball and function as a point-forward at 6-foot-8 with scoring ability and athleticism that rivaled Kobe Bryant at the time. Of course, injuries to McGrady and his co-star Yao Ming ultimately sank his career in Houston, but once I’m a fan of a franchise, I am a lifer.
Over the next three seasons, I followed along as the Rockets turned over every rock in an attempt to find its next star while managing to just miss out on the playoffs. It’s difficult to succeed in the NBA without an all-star or two, and its difficult to acquire those players without drafting highly or playing in a destination city.
But just a few days before the start of the 2012-13 season, Rockets GM Daryl Morey validated years of building assets by shipping Jeremy Lamb, Kevin Martin, and three draft picks that turned into Steven Adams, Alex Abrines and Mitch McGary for the 22-year-old reigning Sixth Man of the Year fresh off a Finals appearance.
Despite arriving in Houston only three days before the season opener, James Harden went off for 37 and 12 assists against Detroit in his first game in a Rockets jersey, and a few days later, he dropped 45 points in Atlanta. Suddenly, it was fun to be a Houston Rockets fan again.
Now, eight years later, Harden has long since surpassed McGrady as my favorite player all-time. The Rockets haven’t won a championship — something Harden receives a lot of backlash for in the realm of barbershop sports talk — but it’s an unfair criticism for me.
Harden has played his prime in a Western Conference ruled by what is in my opinion the most talented team in NBA history; a Golden State Warriors team led by a pair of top 5 players and former MVPs (Kevin Durant and Steph Curry), an annual Defensive Player of the Year contender (Draymond Green) and the second greatest shooter of all-time (Klay Thompson) behind only his own teammate.
The Rockets pushed that team to the brink twice — going up 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals in 2018 before Chris Paul blew out his hamstring, and the next year, falling in a six-game series that saw each game decided by six points or fewer.
Over the past six seasons, Harden and the Rockets have been eliminated from the playoffs by the eventual NBA (i.e. a team no one else defeated either) every postseason but one. Even in the 2016-17 season that saw Houston knocked out by the San Antonio Spurs, Harden very likely played the elimination game with a concussion. Not to mention, if the Rockets had won, the reward was a matchup against the Durant Warriors while relying on Ryan Anderson and Eric Gordon as running mates.
Thus has been one of the biggest issues of the Harden tenure: the Rockets’ inability to secure a reliable co-star in an era that necessitates it. But Harden isn’t given the same pass as some of his counterparts in that regard. Damian Lillard has won one game against the Warriors in 13 tries over the past four years; LeBron James was 1-8 in two Finals appearances against the Durant/Curry combo.
Neither player has received anywhere near the backlash Harden has for going 5-8 against the same team.
Some will say Harden came up small while playing alongside sure-fire Hall of Famers like Durant, Paul, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard, but it’s an argument steeped entirely in name recognition. Durant, Westbrook and Harden were in their early 20s when defeated by a Miami team featuring prime versions of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
In Houston, Howard had phased out of his window as a star in an NBA quickly developing into a perimeter-based game due to his refusal to play to his strengths as a pick-and-roll player. He was still determined to prove to Shaq that he was a dominant post player, and bounced around three teams in as many seasons before finally swallowing his pride and playing a bit role on the Lakers’ championship team this past year.
Paul was really the perfect partner to Harden with his ability to both play off ball when the two were in the lineup together and crush opposing second teams while leading the bench unit. The duo teamed up to win 65 games with a team that was more than the sum of its parts, and it looked destined to win a title until Paul pulled a hammy late in Game 5.
The Point God would never be the same in Houston, battling injuries and a decline in athleticism in 2019. Paul looked wash, prompting a trade for Westbrook in what might have been the beginning of the end of the Harden era of the Rockets.
Paul went vegan, transformed his body, and had his healthiest season in years while leading OKC to the playoffs. Westbrook, on the other hand, one of the NBA ironmen, sat out back-to-backs recovering from a knee surgery and strained his quad just before the start of the playoffs. The Lakers doubled Harden throughout their second-round series with the Rockets, daring anyone else to make them pay for it, and no one could.
So now a 31-year-old Harden feels the clock ticking on his chance to win a title. As a three-time scoring champion, an assist champion and a MVP, there’s little else for him to play for in his career. But now, he doesn’t trust the Rockets to be able to put the team around him capable of giving him the opportunity to do that.
I can’t say I blame him necessarily. The “RINGZ” culture that’s taken over NBA discourse has left little room between “champion” and “choker” when discussing players. Just look at how Green, who is a fantastic player in his own right, has spoken about Charles Barkley because one of them played with Curry and the other played against Michael Jordan.
Harden has had to watch Anthony Davis, who won all of one second-round game in seven seasons as the leading star in New Orleans, rise above him in the player hierarchy because of one playoff run playing alongside arguably the greatest of all-time.
The frustrating part for me is the roller-coaster of emotions this whole trade sage has put me through. Harden wants to go to Brooklyn to team up with Durant and Kyrie Irving, but without their own first-round pick (because of the Paul-Westbrook swap), the Rockets have little incentive to accept less than a humongous haul for a top-5 player that’s still under contract for two more seasons.
So Harden has done his best to force the team’s hand by showing up late to training camp after partying with Lil Baby in Atlanta and Las Vegas. The thing is, I don’t see a place where Harden is guaranteed to be closer to a championship than he would be in Houston when considering the pieces his new team would have to ship out to acquire him.
But the Rockets have retooled, adding a dynamic big man in Christian Wood that can replicate the lob game Harden had with Clint Capela while also providing a 3-point shooting threat on the perimeter. John Wall is his newest backcourt mate, and though shooting is still a weakness overall, he’s good enough from distance that it should prevent opponents from doubling Harden with reckless abandon as they did last year with Westbrook on the court.
Maybe this is where my fan bias is blinding me, but I think that the Rockets with a fully engaged Harden are as good as any team outside of the Lakers. It doesn’t appear Harden agrees.
I just hope he gives the Rockets one more year. Part of what has made this saga so depressing is the suddenness of it. If I know I’ve got one last season with Harden, I can make plans to properly enjoy it.
Sorry to dump that on all of you, but it’s been brewing for weeks now. I will likely need to take a bereavement leave from work when Harden is traded, so I figured it was best you all know why that is the case. Until then, I don’t plan to miss a minute.