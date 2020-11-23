Man, 2020 has been some year, right? We are finally in the home stretch of what has been the longest year of my lifetime. It is officially the holiday season.
It’s only fitting that every year this season begins with Thanksgiving because I am always thankful for five weeks packed with celebrations and time with loved ones.
So in that spirit, let’s look at a few of the things the Golden Isles has to be thankful for in the sports world this year.
We made it through a complete fall regular season
This may be the biggest reason we all have to give thanks. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out much of the spring for athletics — in addition to just about everything else — and for awhile the fall was in jeopardy too.
There was much back-and-forth about when was the right time for sports to make a return, if at all. But after nearly four months after athletics were suspended indefinitely, the GHSA allowed schools to hold voluntary summer practices, and the opening has progressed fairly steadily since.
There have been some bumps in the road. The GHSA canceled football scrimmages and pushed the season back two weeks, workouts were occasionally suspended, games were rescheduled or canceled altogether, players were forced to sit out due to contact tracing.
But overall, a vast majority of the fall cross country, softball, volleyball and football seasons were played out by each of our area teams as athletes, coaches, administration and fans came together to ensure some sense of normalcy while remaining as safe as possible.
Great job all around.
Each of the area’s football teams are in the playoffs
What better way is there to celebrate Thanksgiving than with a little football? And we’re not talking about the annual Cowboys and Lions’ games.
Brunswick High, Camden, Frederica Academy, Glynn Academy and McIntosh County Academy will each play in a playoff game a day after chowing down on turkey. It is the first time in history all five programs will play the day after Thanksgiving.
Of course, the two-week delay to the season helped accomplish this feat.
For the most part, playing on the week of Thanksgiving meant a team was playing for a semifinal appearance. This year, we’re just opening postseason play.
Regardless of the reason why, it is incredibly cool that each of our local football programs will get an opportunity to play on the big stage during the time of year family comes together.
We’ll get a chance to see Glynn Academy and McIntosh County Academy host Grovetown and Clinch County, respectively, right here at home. The Pirates will wake up and hit the road for Covington to face Alcovy, the Knights will travel to Statesboro for a rematch against Bulloch Academy, and the Wildcats are trekking to Lilburn for a contest against Parkview.
The RSM Classic raised millions more for charity
It’s a shame the 2020 RSM Classic had to be played without fans in attendance. Hosted by former Glynn Academy standout and St. Simons resident Davis Love III, the tournament has grown to become part of the community’s DNA, and the most recent edition saw 2014 champion Robert Streb edge out 2015 champion Kevin Kisner in a playoff — which has become a full-fledged tournament tradition as five of the past seven have been decided in extra holes.
Although we missed some of our favorite volunteers who were unable to make the week-long trip down to the Golden Isles, the RSM once again reminded us that the event is bigger than golf.
The Davis Love Foundation and RSM Classic have consistently worked together to provide relief to children- and family-focused charitable organizations, raising more than $17.6 million for nonprofits over its first 10 years.
One of the ways the tournament has given back has been through its Birdies Fore Love partnership with the PGA Tour that sees RSM donate more than $1 million to charities supported by Tour players who recorded the most birdies or better throughout the fall schedule.
This year, Corey Conners won the Birdies Fore Love competition and earned $300,000 to a foundation started by he and his wife Malory to help provide children with educational and athletic opportunities they couldn’t otherwise afford.
Being the giving season, Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann also used the RSM Classic to make his own donation, pledging the entirety of his week’s winnings, plus an additional $5000-10,000 per birdie or eagle, to the medical expenses of an infant recently diganosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy — a breakdown of the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
By the end of the week, Niemann had earned more than $135,000 towards the cause. Now, that’s something we can all be thankful for.