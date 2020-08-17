All eyes are on the Georgia High School Association.
Nearly two weeks removed from canceling football scrimmages that were set to begin Friday (after already being delayed two weeks), GHSA executive director Robin Hines will attend his weekly meeting with the state’s sports medicine advisory committee Wednesday, after which I believe we’ll have a better sense of the status of Week 1, which is scheduled to finally kickoff Sept. 4.
I will admit to feeling pessimistic about the chances of a fall football season with how the ordeal has played out thus far, especially in light of the Pac-12 and Big Ten postponing their seasons. A day later, the GHSA provided an ominous non-update of their plans to move forward with the caveat the start date could change based on COVID-19 data.
But after speaking with McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren, I am higher on the chances we see prep athletes return the the gridiron sooner rather than later.
Warren, a head coach in the state for 22 years with jobs from Darien to Lawrenceville, proposed a plan recently that has gained some momentum: an alternate opt-in date for GHSA programs that still need time to tackle the coronavirus. For everyone else, he thinks it’s time to play ball.
Of course, Warren also had numbers to back up his opinion.
“Right now there are 429 high schools in the state, 389 of them, as of Friday, were ready to play,” Warren said. “And of the 429 high schools, 420 were currently practicing. Instead of delaying another two weeks, go ahead and start, and if you were not ready, you could opt in for an alternate start date.”
The suggested alternate opt-in date would coincide with the beginning of region play, which depending on the program, would have teams opening their season on Sept. 25, Oct. 2 or Oct. 9.
A staggered start to the season could be the perfect solution with a large portion of teams around the state determined to play football.
Schools in the metro Atlanta area that have been hit hardest by COVID-19 can wait another month before deciding if they’d like to throw in the towel on the fall. Programs in more rural areas will have the same option, but it appears many have accepted the risks and are prepared to play.
The response to Warren’s proposal says as much.
“We’ve got a lot of positive feedback, we’ve been on a couple talk shows, Dr. Hines from the GHSA has called and spoken to me about it,” Warren said. “I tweeted the stats about the schools ready to play and it got over 600 likes this weekend on Twitter, a 100-something retweets.
“A lot of people are ready to go, you know?”
Warren said he was told by Hines that the GHSA has a plan in place that is very similar to his proposal.
Whether or not Warren gets credit for said proposal is neither here nor there. I’m sure taking the field against Glynn Academy on Sept. 4 at Glynn County Stadium will be all the validation he needs.
“I really honestly think we’ll start,” Warren said.