Four years ago, a photo was snapped of Colin Kaepernick sitting on the bench while “The Star-Spangled Banner” played before a preseason game at Levi’s Stadium, sparking a firestorm that has effectively left the quarterback blackballed from the NFL.
This past week, each of the 32 teams demonstrated solidarity to Kaepernick’s cause in some form or another, signifying the seismic shift in the league’s stance on the matter.
The movement began Thursday night in one of the more anticipated season openers in recent memory as the NFL overcame the odds to play football in midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The visiting Houston Texans players and team personnel remained in the locker room during the singing of the national anthem in protest of racial injustice before joining the host Kansas City Chiefs at the middle of field and standing together arm-and-arm in front of a booing crowd at Arrowhead Stadium.
Of course, the boos couldn’t have come as a surprise to the players — they had watched Kaepernick become a pariah for suggesting there is racial inequality in America.
But it is striking to see just how far the league has come in a relatively short period of time. When Kaepernick’s protest was first brought to the public’s attention, he received backlash from some fellow players. Former Pro-Bowl quarterback Matthew Hasselbeck even succinctly predicted the future by tweeting Kaepernick’s protest was an, “Easy way to make sure you’re NOT the starting QB on opening day.”
While there were a fair share of supporters in the NFL ranks, many denounced Kaepernick’s position as anti-American and disrespectful to the flag.
We’ve since learned that was but an excuse to ignore the message, just as it was ignored that U.S. Army veteran Nate Boyer was the one to suggest Kaepernick kneel as one would when being knighted or praying in the Catholic Church.
There is no correct way to protest to those who don’t believe in the issue. It didn’t matter that teams waited until after the playing of the national anthem to protest racial inequality; they were booed for addressing the injustice in the first place.
The major difference from four years ago is that now there are too many voices to be ignored.
A combination of 21 players and coaches — including Darius Slay, Tracy Walker, Justin Coleman, Allen Bailey, Alvin Kamara and Garner Minshew — wore helmet decals or badges with the name Ahmaud Arbery, the former Brunswick High linebacker murdered on Feb 23., as part of an initiative to honor victims of systemic racism and social justice heroes.
Like the Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets remained in the locker room for the anthem while several other teams linked arms during its playing. Cam Newton made his New England Patriots debut sporting cleats that read “7 Shots,” a reference to the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis., and “No Justice No Peace.” The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks both stood in place during the opening kickoff and briefly took a knee as the ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback, and the video was shared on the official NFL Twitter account.
Even Drew Brees, who drew ire for repeating the worn out talking points about protests disrespecting the military and the flag, went through warm-ups wearing a shirt that said, “Say Her Name,” a slogan connected to the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell telegraphed the changing landscape in the sport back in June when he apologized for not listening to the players’ concerns earlier.
“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black people,” Goodell said in a video tweeted by the NFL. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.
“We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter. I personally protest with you, and want to be part of the much needed change in this country.”
If Goodell and the NFL can realize their mistake, what’s the excuse for anyone else?