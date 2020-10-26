It’s that special time of year again. Spooky season.
With Halloween right around the corner, what better time to inject a little horror into the Double Take? In that vein, I’ve compiled a list of some of the scariest things in the NFL — five situations that elicit extreme feelings of fear, shock or disgust for both the viewers and the participants.
The first entry on the list is nightmare fuel created just this past Sunday:
5. Being chased down by D.K. Metcalf
There are few things more discomforting than the idea of running as fast as possible to escape a predator in hot pursuit and it not being enough.
Now, imagine that predator is 6-feet-4, 229 pounds that could lap you going full speed in your fastest golf cart.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker lived that nightmare this week when he intercepted Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson just outside of the end zone and took off in a dead sprint the other way with nothing but green grass in front of him.
Baker, who ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2017, should have had himself a nifty 98-yard pick-six, but instead Metcalf traveled 108.8 yards and reached up to 22.64 miles per hour to track him down. Tell me there isn’t something unsettling in knowing someone THAT big has the ability to run THAT fast.
Speaking of terrifying receivers…
4. Covering DeAndre Hopkins 1-on-1
While I’d never want to be in a position in which I’m running away from Metcalf, it still may be an envious position to the defender tasked with sticking to Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
At 6-1, Nuk isn’t the biggest receiver, nor is he the fastest, but he’s a route-running virtuoso that may be the most dangerous player in football at the point of the catch; just straight embarrassing guys in the fight for the football. Hopkins leads the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in his first season in the desert while hauling in 78 percent of the passes thrown his direction.
And he’s been doing it for years, most of the time with some less than stellar quarterbacks. Since 2013, Hopkins has compiled 689 catches, 9,306 yards, and 57 touchdowns — the second-most in each category during that span — despite catching passes from the likes of Matt Schaub, Case Keenum, T.J. Yates, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett, Tom Savage, Brian Hoyer, Brandon Weeden and Brock Osweiler in 73 of his 117 career games.
And the next entry comes from the opposite end of the spectrum:
3. Landing on Darius Slay’s island
Slay has been a big play in waiting since his time at Brunswick High, and he went on to develop into perhaps the best cover corner of an era in the NFL. Many a receiver has been shipwrecked on Slay Island, where there is little hope for a target, let alone a reception.
Since being drafted in the first round by the Detroit Lions in 2013, Slay leads the league with 107 pass deflections while spending much of his time shadowing the opponents No. 1 receiver. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl three times, and he was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2017.
In his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Slay is holding his matchup to fewer than 40 yards per game, and no opposing receiver has recorded more than 55 yards against the lockdown corner. Receivers that see Slay assigned to them can go ahead and anticipate being put in a prison cell for the afternoon.
2. Lining up across from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense
Tampa’s defense has been a horrific sight for Bucs fans for much of the last decade, but that trend has done an about-face this season as the unit has suddenly turned into the most fearsome in the league.
The Buccaneers rank within the top 5 of pretty much every defensive metric: yards allowed per play, points allowed, takeaways, sacks, percentage of drives that did not end in an offensive score — all adding up to the No. 1 unit in Football Outsider’s Defense-adjusted Value Over Average Ratings (DVOA) by a wide margin.
It’s the combination of speed, physicality, and plain nastiness in the Tampa defense that instills fear in opposing offenses with veterans Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul in the trenches, athletic freaks in linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, and young, hungry corners in Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean.
The Buccaneers had Aaron Rodgers seeing ghosts two weeks ago, sacking one of the MVP frontrunners four times and intercepting him twice, one of which went for a score. On Sunday, White covered 15 yards to deliver Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to the feet of his head coach with a vicious shot out of bounds to stop a last gasp 4th down attempt short of the marker.
Finally, sticking in the NFC South, the division hosts the most ghastly, horrid, and downright disgusting sight in all of football:
1. The Atlanta Falcons with a lead
I’m convinced there has to be some serious voodoo at work here (looking at you, New Orleans) because Atlanta is doing something that should be mathematically impossible.
Trailing the Lions by two with just over three minutes remaining, the Falcons put together a nine-play, 76-yard drive, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with just 1:04 left in the game.
The same touchdown ultimately sealed their fate.
With no timeouts remaining, the Lions would have been unable to stop the clock had Todd Gurley fallen just shy of the end zone — as he attempted to do a second too late — and the Falcons could have wound time down before kicking a short game-winning field goal.
Instead, Detroit got the ball back and drove 75 yards to plunge another dagger into the hearts of Atlanta fans on Matthew Stafford’s 11-yard touchdown strike.
A few plays earlier, ESPN’s win probability model had calculated the Falcons’ chances for victory as 98.7 percent. Atlanta may need its own unique model after this season.
The Lions game was the third contest in which the Falcons had a win probability of at least 98 percent in a loss — the most by a team in the last 20 years. The rest of the NFL has combined to lose four such games this season.
Atlanta’s win probability went over 99 percent in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears earlier this season, and with nine games remaining, the Falcons have a shot to run away with the record for blown wins.
October may be coming to an end this week, but it looks like spooky season may extend into the new year in Atlanta.