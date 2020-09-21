I don’t know how you do it, Atlanta fans.
Many of you had your Sunday ruined by the Falcons’ inexplicable meltdown that resulted in a 40-39 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and an 0-2 hole to open the 2020 season.
Coming off a brutal beating by the Seahawks that saw them trail 31-12 before making the score more respectable in the closing minutes, the Falcons looked to have completely wiped the ugly affair from their collective memory by thrashing the Cowboys over the first 15 minutes to take a 20-0 lead into the second quarter.
The lead was still at 29-10 at halftime, and even after a Dallas rally in the third, Atlanta appeared to shut the door on a comeback attempt when it went up 39-24 on a field goal with fewer than eight minutes to play.
What came next was only shocking to those without knowledge of sports in the The Big Peach.
The Cowboys rode 75 yards to a touchdown in three minutes, forced the Falcons to punt after taking just two minutes off the clock, and went another 76 yards for a score, this time only using up one minute of game time.
Still, the Falcons led by two points with fewer than two minutes to play and each side exhausted of timeouts — they needed only to dive on the slowly-spinning ball to recover what has been dubbed “The Watermelon” onside kick and run out the clock.
But, of course, that did not happen.
The only explanation for why Falcons players looked to actively avoid the approaching football is that they were unaware that only the kicking team must wait for the ball to travel 10 yards before legally recovering. Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn denied that was the case though, saying, “They definitely know the rule.”
So, uhm, what’s the problem, Coach?
Dallas took advantage of the flub and set up the game-winning 46-yard field goal, completing an impossible comeback.
After the game, ESPN reported that teams leading by 15 points or more in the final five minutes had won 99.2 percent of its games over the past 20 seasons. Elias Sports Bureau noted teams were previously 440-0 when scoring 39 points without a turnover as the Falcons did Sunday.
The worst part of the entire situation is that this kind of loss hardly fazes the Atlanta sports fan nowadays.
As a Tampa Bay native, I’ve seen the Buccaneers regularly invent new ways to lose games. The Houston Rockets are my NBA team of choice, and I’m sure anyone with even a casual interest in the league is familiar with their record-setting 27 straight missed 3s in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.
But Atlanta sports has somehow combined the Bucs’ flair for embarrassment with the Rockets’ knack of falling just short of the precipice.
Though I will not dredge up the painful memories associated with the numbers 28-3, that is only the most recent near miss in Atlanta sports history. The Falcons were also responsible for a Super Bowl loss in 1999 that may not have been quite as embarrassing on the field, but lives in infamy after Pro-Bowl safety Eugene Robinson was arrested for soliciting a prostitute the same day he received the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award annually given to the NFL player who “best exemplifies outstanding leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” and the night before the big game.
The Braves are also responsible for their fair share of heartbreak, having lost the World Series in 1991, 1992, 1996 and 1999, and gone 18 years without winning a playoff series, but the franchise at least gets a small pass for delivering the city its first title back in 1995.
It has been 25 years since that championship — the city’s only among the four major sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) since major-league sports arrived in Atlanta in 1966. Of cities with a team in at least three of the four leagues, none has won fewer than Atlanta’s single title.
That’s one title in 179 combined seasons between the Falcons (54), Braves (54), Hawks (52) and the Flames/Thrashers (19).
Yes, I know the Atlanta United won the MLS Cup in 2018, theoretically ending the curse. But look at the city’s other major-league sports franchises and ask yourself this, Atlanta sports fans, does it feel like the curse is broken?