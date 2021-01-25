Even NFL coaches are susceptible to bad decisions
Championship Sunday. The elite of the elite squaring off with a Super Bowl berth on the line.
Isn’t it strange that bewildering coaching decisions having been the primary talking point to emerge from this weekend?
Full disclosure: I did not watch nearly as much of the AFC Championship game — I was pretty confident in the result of that one — I did tune in often enough to see the egregious decisions made by Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.
Normally, I can count the number of situations in which I would advocate for kicking a field goal on a fourth down inside the 10-yard line on one hand, and when Patrick Mahomes is standing on the opposite sideline, those fingers are balled tightly into a fist.
You know walking into the stadium that Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to put up a 30-spot at minimum — they’ve done it in every playoff game of the superstar quarterback’s career, minus the contest he was forced to leave in the third quarter with a concussion. And yet, McDermott continued to send his kicker out for three, fully aware of his opponent’s knack for getting to seven.
Maybe you can excuse the first field goal, a 51-yard boot on fourth-and-3 from the KC 33 on the opening drive. It’s a bit long, especially when you need just three yards to convert, but perhaps just getting on the scoreboard early can be a boon for a team without much postseason experience.
It’s the second field goal attempt that’s indefensible for me. After going up 9-0, Kansas City has rattled off three straight touchdown drives. The hope for a low-scoring, gritty battle is all but crushed.
But at the end of a desperately-needed 12-play drive that has you at fourth-and-goal from the 2 with 11 seconds before halftime (after which the Chiefs are set to receive the ball, mind you), you decide you kick the field goal to cut the deficit to 21-12? Against a defense that was the worst in red zone efficiency in the regular season?
As Herm Edwards famously said, “You play to win the game.” Not to make it close.
I honestly do not understand the rationale behind this one. If someone could explain to me, it would be great. From my best guess, McDermott thought that if the Chiefs score a touchdown on their opening drive of the second half, that trailing 28-12 would still have the Bills within two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions rather than missing on the 4th-down attempt and trailing by three possessions at 28-9.
But man, you cannot coach for the absolute worst-case scenario while trailing as the underdog to the defending champs. Instead, Kansas City gets a field goal on the drive to go up 24-12 — the 12-point deficit is negligible from a 15-point hole in that Buffalo needs to touchdowns either way.
Well, one might think that, at least. Instead, McDermott compounds the mistake by opting to kick again on Buffalo’s first possession of the third on fourth-and-goal from the 8 to get back to within nine points with the fourth quarter fast approaching. Predictably, the Chiefs score a touchdown on the ensuing drive to go back up 16, and a few possessions later, the lead is 38-15.
In total, those three decisions cost the Bills about 8 percent in pre-snap cumulative win probability according to EdjSports, a company that develops predictive models that have been used by football teams at every level from high school to the NFL.
McDermott is far from the only NFL coach that is making more conservative decisions than the numbers suggest are optimal. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur also showed some questionable judgement on fourth down calls in the NFC Championship game.
Like Buffalo, Green Bay had to factor playing against a future Hall of Fame quarterback into its decision-making, and one would believe having your own future Canton-bound QB under center allows you to be more aggressive than usual, but LaFleur twice chose to kick a field goal inside the 10-yard line — first from the 6-yard line, trailing 14-7 with 4:59 until halftime. Not too bad on its own.
But then came the real head-scratcher. On the 8-yard line, down eight, with 2:05 to play, LaFleur doesn’t give Aaron Rodgers one more chance to tie the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion (one that would be unnecessary had the receiver caught a dart delivered into his hands on the previous two-point attempt).
Green Bay opts to kick the field goal to draw to within 31-26. With three timeouts left, its not an outrageous decision in a vacuum if you trust your defense to get a stop and get the ball back for a potential game-winning touchdown drive. When six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is leading the offense you need to stop, I don’t like the chances.
EdjSports determined LaFleur’s choice to kick a field goal cost the Packers 3 percent in winning probability, which was low at the time to begin with, but dropping from a 10.8 percent chance at victory to a 7.8 percent chance on one coaching decision reduced the team’s likelihood of winning by 28 percent.
Winning coaches weren’t immune to puzzling ploys either. On the subsequent kickoff, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made the mind-boggling decision to have his kickoff returner down the ball early, preserving the two-minute warning while trying to protect a five-point advantage.
It might have been the most innocuous choice I’ve written about, but boy, it might have been the most perplexing.
During a point in the contest in which Tampa’s primary objective is to run out the rest of the clock, intentionally falling down ahead of the two-minute warning, in essence providing Green Bay a free timeout, is malpractice.
Now, the Buccaneers wound up passing on first down for a gain of nine, ultimately salting the game away soon after, and I’ve seen some in the Twittersphere argue the slide allowed Tampa to pass on first down with no regard to the clock. I have no idea how that makes sense to those people.
Assuming the same play is called in either scenario and looking at how both an incompletion or completion effect the game: if the series starts before the two-minute warning, both results lead to a second down with the clock stopped and three timeouts for the Packers (which is what happened).
Had the Buccaneers started the series after the two-minute warning had passed, an incompletion would have produced the same result — second down, clock stopped, three GB timeouts — but a completion requires the Packers to burn a timeout to prevent the clock from rolling. Essentially, sliding was an all risk, no reward proposition.
This is not to say McDermott, LaFleur or Arians or bad coaches. Their teams would not have been playing for a trip to the Super Bowl if that were the case.
Coaching is not easy, and each had their share of good calls throughout each contest, but the miscues were glaring on what’s arguably the best weekend of football in the calendar year.
No one is perfect. Even NFL coaches are human.