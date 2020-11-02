We’re coming down the stretch, folks. There are just three weeks left in the high school football regular season, and it will be a crucial stretch for the teams here in the Golden Isles.
Each of our five local teams — Brunswick High, Camden, Frederica Academy, Glynn Academy and McIntosh County Academy — remain firmly in the playoff hunt with three or fewer games to play, however all but the Terrors will enter the final weeks looking to bounce back from a loss and regain momentum heading into the postseason.
The Pirates, Wildcats, Knights and Buccaneers each came up short this past Friday against a region rival doubling as a state title contender. It’d be difficult to convince the players and coaching staffs of each program to accept a “moral victory,” but seeing how the games played out, I believe there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about each team’s chances of a deep playoff run moving forward.
Coming off a semifinals appearance a year ago, Richmond Hill entered its game against Brunswick ranked fifth in Class 6A on the strength of a defense that was holding opponents to under than 15 points per game.
In its three previous Region 2-6A matchup this season, Richmond Hill had outscored its opponents 121-21. At halftime at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, the score was knotted at 21 apiece. After Richmond Hill went up two scores in the second half, Brunswick cut the deficit to eight with more than nine minutes remaining.
Although the final score shows a 42-27 victory in favor of the Wildcats, the game was anyone’s for the taking in the fourth quarter. Losses against teams ranked Nos. 3, 5 and 8 this season undoubtedly sting for the Pirates, but wins against Bradwell Institute and Effingham County, who are a combined 2-10, will secure Brunswick a home playoff game the final week of November.
There’s a nearly identical situation developing in Darien, where McIntosh County Academy can earn a playoff game at The Ship if it wins out against three programs that are a combined 6-15 on the year. Also like the Pirates, the Buccaneers will have to recover from a tough, but encouraging loss to do so.
MCA hosted No. 1 Metter in a Region 3-A Public showdown Friday in a highly anticipated matchup. Unfortunately, a contest against the top-ranked defense in the classification lost some steam when the classifications leading rusher Trenton Johnson was forced to sit out the game after a setback in his recovering from an injury.
Johnson’s 1,141 rushing yards accounted for nearly 60 percent of the Buccaneers’ total offense on the season, and despite his absence, they led the Tigers 7-6 at the conclusion of the first half of a defensive slugfest. Ultimately, MCA missed Johnson’s ability to consistently pick up tough yards against a team that had only allowed 10 total points through six games. A couple of Metter pick-6s turned an otherwise competitive game into a 27-7 victory.
With Johnson in the lineup, I still like the Buccaneers’ chances against any team in Class A-Public.
Seemingly following the theme of the week, Camden also stayed within striking distance through a half of football against Class 7A powerhouse No. 3 Colquitt County despite allowing a blocked field goal that set up a Packers touchdown.
Still, Camden trailed just 10-0 at halftime in the Hog Pen of a game the Maxwell Ratings predicted it to lose by 37 points.
Colquitt County pulled away in the second half with a few more big plays on offense and special teams for a 34-13 win against a Camden team that’s been fighting to get healthy seemingly all season. Things won’t get much easier for the Wildcats in the coming weeks with matchups against Tift County and No. 2 Lowndes on the horizon, but if Camden can pull out a win, it will be one of the more battle-tested teams in the Class 7A playoffs.
The same can be said for Frederica Academy in the GISA’s Class 3A. The Knights’ non-region schedule includes: Brantley County and Long County of the GHSA’s Class 3A and Class A-Private contender Calvary Day among public schools and strong GISA programs in Valwood and Tiftarea.
Playing a big region opener on the road against then 4-1 Bulloch Academy, Frederica marched down the field in the fourth quarter to take a 16-13 advantage with two minutes to play. But then the Knights shot themselves in the foot with a few costly defensive penalties leading up to a “tip-six” that put the Gators on top 20-16 with 14 seconds on the clock.
Glynn Academy can sympathize with Frederica — a similar play cost the Terrors a win over their cross-town rival in the City Championship three weeks ago.
Since that heart-breaking loss, Glynn has ripped off three straight victories by a combined score of 114-17 as it makes a late-season push that’s become seemingly commonplace under head coach Rocky Hidalgo, who won his 100th career game Friday.
With its win streak, the Terrors have assured themselves a playoff spot in Class 6A, and they could create a three-way tie atop the standings in Region 2-6A if they can win out in contests against Richmond Hill and Statesboro.
Each of the five local teams have every reason to believe they can still make a deep run this postseason, and after all the uncertainty entering the season, the area is surely rooting for each program to do just that.
The path starts with victories this Friday.