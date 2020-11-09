It’s a quarterback league now.
And I’m not talking about the pros.
This week in college football furthered reinforced the notion that defense doesn’t necessarily win championships anymore — elite quarterbacks do. Or at least, they give you the best chance to.
I’m not saying the best quarterback in the nation is destined to win the national championship each year, but I strongly believe the days of winning titles behind a strong running game and suffocating defense are gone.
There were a couple of obvious examples of my case in point made Saturday in a pair of contests between top 10 teams.
We’ll start in Jacksonville with a team that should know this mantra better than any at this point. No. 5 Georgia entered its annual rivalry game with a better run game, solid special teams, and the best defense in the SEC. No. 8 Florida had by far the best quarterback in the game, and that’s all it needed.
Kyle Trask carved the Bulldogs up to the tune of 474 yards and four touchdowns while completing a shade under 70 percent of his passes. He had one major blemish, a 37-yard pick-six that kept Georgia hanging around a bit longer in the first half, but even that was more of a result of a blown route carrying a defender into the passing lane.
On the other side, Georgia quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis combined to complete just 9-of-29 passes for 112 yards — three interceptions more than offsetting the two scores — against a woeful defensive unit.
Sure, the Bulldogs could have helped their signal callers out by squeezing some accurate throws or showing more commitment to the run game (which had 91 of its 165 yards on the first two drives), but you can only babysit a quarterback so much before it begins to become a detriment to the rest of the team.
While Florida worked to get Trask some easy throws, he put the ball on the money on many of the Gators’ biggest plays of the night. Great throws beat great coverage, and that is why teams with great quarterbacks are always going to have an edge over teams without.
I don’t think Georgia expected to need more than 30 points to get the win in Jacksonville. Sure, Alabama hung up 40, but that’s the Tide and the best receiver group in the nation.
Turns out, it just takes a quality quarterback to put serious pressure on a Bulldogs team often unable to respond with its own offensive flurry.
Most teams would be in a similar boat after losing their starter, let alone when that player is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But No. 4 Clemson was able to take No. 2 Notre Dame to double overtime in South Bend because of the concerted effort the Tigers have made to maintaining a competitive quarterback room.
With Trevor Lawrence relegated to the sideline, another former five-star recruit in D.J. Uiagalelei stepped into the lineup and gave Clemson an opportunity to remain unbeaten.
Although the Tigers eventually lost an instant classic 47-40, it was through no fault of Uiagalelei, who passed for 439 yards and two touchdowns without turning the ball over.
Honestly, there was no reason for the game to be close when looking at the numbers on paper showing Clemson held to 34 rushing yards on 33 carries and losing three fumbles. Getting elite production from the quarterback position can cover a lot of warts.
Look no further than the current playoff field to see that. Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Clemson is essentially the whose who of top collegiate passers: Mac Jones, Ian Booker, Justin Fields and Lawrence/Uiagalelei.
If you’re going to win big, you’re going to need an elite quarterback. That’s the way football works now.