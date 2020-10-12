Let me preface this by saying, I am too young to have seen much of Michael Jordan’s legendary career.
But LeBron James is the greatest basketball player I’ve ever seen, and I genuinely want to know if there is anyway he can surpass MJ in the eyes of those who have watched both.
James led the Los Angeles Lakers to the franchise’s 17th title on Sunday by finishing off the Miami Heat in six games to cap off the NBA bubble experience in Orlando. It was the fourth championship of King James’ illustrious career, and his fourth Finals MVP, becoming only the second player to win the award more than three times (behind Jordan’s six).
Personally, I think there’s a nostalgia factor that makes cross-generation comparisons almost impossible in general. Players you watched growing up always seemed to jump just a little bit higher and run a little bit faster.
So I understand if Jordan is forever the pinnacle of basketball excellence for that reason. Bulls games were essentially appointment viewing during Jordan’s heyday, and I don’t think there’s been a more iconic brand in all of sports.
That being said, I do think James has a case as the G.O.A.T. that some haven’t necessarily considered.
The first point I think that needs some consideration is the landscape of the modern NBA. Players change teams much more frequently, including star players that can shift the balance or power in the league.
On one hand, James has absolutely used the increased player movement to his benefit — joining together with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami before moving back to greener pastures in Cleveland when injuries and age began to crumble the team. He did the same in jetting off from a suddenly understocked Cavs team towards the bright lights of LA, where he imported superstar Anthony Davis to serve as his sidekick.
However, the circumstances James is at least partially responsible for exasperating has also prevented him from adding more rings to his count. The Boston Celtics’ Big 3 stood in his way early in his career, and he lost two years fighting in vein against a Golden State Warriors team supercharged by Kevin Durant.
Jordan had his challenges, but for the most part, they were much more static. Instead of constantly readjusting to the shifting landscape, Jordan rose atop of the familiar terrain.
I would also like to note that MJ had the benefit of playing eight seasons under one of the greatest coaches in NBA history in Phil Jackson.
Although my dad would argue the extent of Jackson’s coaching chops, it’s undeniable that a Hall of Famer that’s coached 11 championship teams is more highly regarded than David Blatt or Mike Brown.
While Jordan won six championships in eight seasons with Jackson, James has now won titles under Frank Vogel and Tyronn Lue. Erik Spoelstra is easily the best coach James has played for, and the partnership resulted in two titles and four Finals appearances in as many seasons.
And speaking of Finals appearances — King James has played for the championship in nine of the last 10 seasons, and 10 times overall.
Some like to use James’ 4-6 Finals record against him, holding MJ’s 6-0 mark up as the conversation-deciding evidence of Air Jordan’s supremacy. That’s fair, but I do have to point out the problem in pretending a loss in the Finals is somehow worse than one in an earlier round.
Jordan completed 13 playoff appearances with Chicago; six times the Bulls won a championship. Seven times a Jordan-led Bulls team came up short.
The logic just doesn’t make any sense to me. The argument basically boils down to believing James’ resume would be better had he lost to Boston in the conference finals rather than be handled by what I feel may be the most talented team of all time.
In a series tied 2-2, a 22-year-old James scored the Cavaliers’ final 25 points through the fourth quarter and two overtime periods in the most memorable performance of my lifetime to take a 3-2 lead over the Detroit Pistons en route to his first NBA Finals. How does one figure James’ career would be more impressive had that never occurred?
Of course, there are plenty of legitimate gripes against James’ career — his 2011 Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks is perhaps the darkest stain on his resume.
As far as I know, Jordan never looked as listless as James did when he was just the fifth-highest scorer in the series behind teammates Wade, Bosh, Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Terry.
Is that all it takes to tilt the scales to Jordan? If so, is there anything James can do to change the equation?