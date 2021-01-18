Now that the national championship has been decided, we’re entering that magical time of the college football calendar where there is little for fans to do than engage in often contentious, yet ultimately pointless, debates about anything and everything to do with the sport.
In the vein of the Position U discussions that come up each offseason — discourse over which program produces the best/most players at a specific position group — I figure this is the perfect opportunity to dive into the prep version of the debate we have here in the Golden Isles. The developing Offensive Lineman High that Brunswick High School has unexpectedly staked its claim to.
One’s mind wanders to the midwest or more rural areas of the state when immediately thinking of areas that consistently produce top-notch offensive lineman. Coastal Georgia has more so been considered a recruiting ground for skill position players on both sides of the ball.
But Brunswick’s current run of hogmollies would be hard to top. Beginning with the Class of 2017’s D’Antne Demery, the Pirates are on track to produce a Division I offensive lineman in four of the past six recruiting classes.
Demery just wrapped up a career Florida International, where he earned all-conference recognition in 26 games as the team’s starting left tackle. A four-star recruit out of high school, he was on the 2020 Outland Trophy preseason watch list for the best offensive lineman in the country before suffering a season-ending injury two games into his senior season.
Warren McClendon followed in Demery’s footsteps two years later as a highly coveted recruit on the Pirates’ offensive front. The Class of 2019 graduate committed to the University of Georgia, and started the final nine games at right tackle for the Bulldogs this season, earning placement on the Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-American team and the SEC All-Freshman team.
Brunswick saw three-star 2021 prospect Caleb Cook commit to Georgia Southern following a senior campaign that saw him earn All-Region First Team honors, and rising senior Kanaya Charlton already has a score of DI offers.
It’s been a truly remarkable run, and seeking some explanation for the feat, I turned to Pirates offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Garrett Grady for his opinion on how Brunswick High has turned into an lineman factory.
“I think one thing is just the relationship that we have with those guys, that I have with those guys,” Grady said. “They trust us, and put their trust in me, knowing I’ve got their best interest in mind. I’m thankful they trusted me in knowing the drills that we do, knowing the scheme we’re trying to put together, is going to be successful and put them in the best opportunities as possible.
“As the offensive line coach, offensive coordinator, I demand a lot our of those guys. I tell them we’re going to be the hardest-working unit on the field, and they believe that. They pick that up and they fall in line with that.”
Grady played his own college ball at Valdosta State, transitioning from a center into a graduate assistant offensive line coach. While at VSU, Grady said he learned invaluable information from current Eastern Kentucky offensive coordinator Andy Richman, who served as Valdosta State’s offensive line coach, run game coordinator and offensive coordinator over a four-year span following a stint as an offensive line quality control assistant at Wisconsin.
The same every day drills Richman picked up at Wisconsin are still used by by Grady daily. He believes consistently brushing up on the fundamentals of run and pass protections has been beneficial to the players’ development.
But quick to pass the praise, Grady felt it was obvious that each of the DI prospects he’s helped develop were special from the moment they stepped onto the field.
“Dealing with Warren McClendon, you knew from the time you met the guy how special he was,” Grady said. “Just his character level, he’s highly intelligent in the classroom, then you look at his stature — a 6-5, 300-pound high school offensive tackle that can move the way he can — you knew he was going to be special. His footwork is unbelievable, and just the way he worked out in the weight room.”
He continued, praising the players’ work ethic on and off the field: “That’s what I see a lot of in Kanaya too. Kanaya’s 6-6, and he’s a little bit heavier, but just the way they move at that size is just incredible for a big guy.
“And with Caleb, he just generates so much power. He gained a lot of confidence in the weight room, and when I speak about the three Division I guys, I don’ think any of them have below a 3.9 GPA. All three took AP classes, and all three are going to be mid-year graduates. Warren graduated in December, Caleb graduated in December, and Kanaya is on that same track.”
Grady also credited the elder players for their assistance in producing the next great Pirate offensive linemen. Demery has worked with McClendon, and McClendon held Cook accountable, while Cook did the same for Charlton.
And the line of succession isn’t over yet. Charlton will be a senior this upcoming season, but Grady believes Brunswick High’s next Division I offensive lineman is already receiving starting snaps in rising junior Quan Gibson.
If the Pirates continue to send off an offensive lineman to play major college football every season, Brunswick High could become a must-stop location on an recruiting trips through the southeast for years to come.