The 2021 NFL season officially began noon Monday, and with it, what has been lovingly coined “the legal tampering period.”
Although free agents whose contracts have expired cannot formally sign new deals until 4 p.m. Wednesday, the 52-hour window allows pending free agents to engage in preliminary negotiations with other organizations, and more often or not, lock in agreements with their new club.
This has also become a period of sticker shock as most of the top free agents sign contracts that set the standards at the position for years to come.
But the thing to remember is, a large portion of the numbers being thrown will never actually be paid out. If a player is not performing up to their sizable contract, they can often be cut a couple years into the deal, so the guaranteed dollar amount is the figure to pay attention.
And this season the money has gotten funnier than ever as franchises have been forced to get creative in budgeting following a pandemic-plagued season that resulted in the salary cap falling from $198.2 million a year ago to $182.5 million this upcoming season. The cap had perviously risen over each of the past 10 years, and this is only the second time the salary cap has decreased since it was introduced in 1994.
Clearly, these are fairly unprecedented times as 10 teams were already slotted to be above the salary cap in 2021 when last season came to an end. The Saints were a mind-blowing $93.7 million over the cap limit.
Through hardships come ingenuity. The hottest method for circumventing the tightening salary cap this season has been to tack numerous voidable years on to the end of contracts.
According to Pro Football Focus, void years are “dummy contract years that do not truly exist, as in the player is not actually under contract those seasons. They serve as a placeholder for prorated money” for a maximum of five years.
Looking to keep the core of the Super Bowl champions together, 43-year-old Tom Brady signed a four-year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that actually saves the franchise $19 million against the cap in 2021.
Don’t worry about Tom; he’ll still take home more than $50 million over the next two years, but he will only count $9 million against Tampa’s cap in 2021, and just $16.9 million in 2022 — a tremendous bargain for any starting quarterback, let alone the greatest of all-time.
Instead, the biggest cap hits will occur during those voided years on the deal. Brady will count $24 million against the cap in 2023, when there’s a great chance he’ll have finally retired, and $8 million in the two ensuing seasons.
This contract manipulation helps the Buccaneers load up for a two-year window before paying the proverbial piper down the line.
The New Orleans Saints have bent the cap rules for what feels like ages now in an effort to get over the hump one last time with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. That didn’t work out, as Brees called it a career Sunday, but the Saints are still working the cap.
A minor shockwave through Twitter on Sunday when it was announced New Orleans was restructuring the contract of quarterback/tight end/Sean Payton man crush Taysom Hill into a four-year, $140 million extension in which all four years are voidable.
The extension saved the Saints $7.5 million while in essence turning Hill’s contract into a one-year, $12 million deal that will cost an additional $7.7 million in cap hit in 2022 and $1.9 million from 2023-25.
So, while I was among those that took a moment to laugh at the Saints for seemingly giving $140 million to a soon-to-be 31-year-old that’s passed for all of 1,047 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions over his career, the contract isn’t as ridiculous as it appears upon first glance.
Keep that in mind over the next few weeks. It may look like some players are receiving the contract of a lifetime, but wait until you read the fine print before making any drastic declarations.