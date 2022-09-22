A 16-game regular season win streak, the top scoring defense in Class 6A, and an offense brimming with big-play potential, on paper Brunswick High has the ingredients to roll to a third straight victory in the City Championship game against crosstown rival Glynn Academy.

But games aren’t played on paper, especially when the Pirates (4-0) and Terrors (2-2) get together. Anything is in play when Battle Between the Bricks kicks off at Glynn County Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

