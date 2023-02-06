Highlighting year one under manager John Welborn, the Red Terrors went 24-10 with a second-place finish in Region 2-6A and a second-round appearance in the state playoffs. Thinking of what word he’d use to describe the team in year one, Welborn thought for a moment before coming up with an answer.
“I would say the word compete,” Welborn said. “Just from the standpoint of we wanted to show up every day and compete. Moving forward we want to compete but at a higher level.”
Showing out with a strong record in year one, the Red Terror baseball team have a new philosophy.
-- Do Something Different --
“The standard is the standard and for us is we are going to play hard, fast and we are going to play loose,” Welborn said. “On top of that this year, after the last two seasons, we sat down and we said ‘We are tired of coming in second, we are tired of coming up one game short.’ Now our mantra this year on top of playing hard, fast, and loose is do something different. We are taking that approach to do something different in every aspect of what we do. We are trying to take it up a notch, and let the chips fall where they may.”
What might that be? Well for Welborn and his coaching staff, it’s seeing not only a difference in in-game approaches but everything from attacking practices and lifting weights, to eating and sleeping right. This new philosophy is meant to get the Red Terrors to the pinnacle of where they want to be.
In the scrimmage against Pierce County, the team had a different approach at the plate and used the new mantra to a good degree as they put together 14 runs in the final tuneup before the season opener in Darien.
Putting in the work all offseason and into the preseason, Welborn spoke highly of the team he has and the abilities they all possess.
“Hugh Edgy has definitely stepped up on the mound. He’s done a great job,” Welborn said. “Hank Noonan is an all-around team guy, and we’ve moved (him) to first this year. He has played third, second, left, right, and center. He has played everywhere, and he’s a team-first guy. Offensively, he tears the cover off the baseball. You have senior leaders in Tyler Devlin, who is probably one of the best outfielders in the state of Georgia. Trent Tankersley at third base is an absolute machine. Brandon Kasper as a senior is getting some true starting playing time this year for the first time as a senior, but he is having a phenomenal preseason. Gus Gandy is an extraordinary player at shortstop, and you can always depend on him to do his job. At the plate he has put on some muscle, and you can see it when the ball is coming off the bat.
“Greyson Gregg in right has also had the chance to throw some for us, but a big left-handed bat, and in last night’s game he was instrumental in getting us started with the Georgia Tech kid he had an eight-pitch walk and the rest was history. A couple of guys Wessley Roberson (freshman) he’s gonna play some outfield and infield for us. He’s got a bright future, and Ryan Schueneman is another guy who is getting some playing time for the first time on varsity. He had a couple of big RBI (Thursday). The future is bright and I think this group can do something special.”
Seeing three new members coming into the region, Welborn spoke highly of all three schools and the rest of the region.
“The Augusta schools bring a lot of quality baseball to our region. I was talking to the Pope coach, they played Evans and he told me that was the best team they played all year,” Welborn said. “That’s going to be a challenge. Lakeside had a deep playoff run last year and their coach does a great job. The Grovetown coach, Travis Lee, we grew up together and played some travel ball together as kids, and I know that he knows what he is talking about and always has kids ready to play. Brunswick, Greg Roberts does a great job. They have some really good young players that are going to be scrappy and compete.
“South Effingham has a new coach, their pitching coach Jesse Osborne, the kids really like him so I know they are gonna play hard for him. Effingham, Shane Ramsey is a state championship-winning coach, and he always has his guys fired up and ready to play. The region is really anybody’s. It’s who can show up, put the baseball in play, and make the other team make mistakes. That’s who is going to be region champ.”
The goal for the Red Terror is to be City Champions, region champions, and state champions with weekly milestones of winning series and climbing up the ranking.
“Honestly, we just want to score one more run than the other team. But, if you’re looking at it the goal is a touchdown,” Welborn said. “Really good offensive teams can put up seven. Anywhere from five plus range and if you can get over seven you have a really really good chance of winning the baseball game.”