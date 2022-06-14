For more than 30 years now, the Marshes of Glynn Girl Scouts have provided young campers with a summer escape where they can develop important life skills in a safe, fun environment.
The latest iteration of the day camp began Monday at Blythe Island Regional Park, where more than 140 scouts from Glynn, McIntosh and Brantley counties converged to take part in the jubilation.
With six different stations, the scouts get the opportunity to have a go at a variety of activities. On Tuesday, campers learned about shapes, numbers and designs in nature, created outdoor art, played games, and even tried their hands at archery and knife throwing — the latter two being camp favorites.
“If they don’t know, we’ll teach them how to shoot, and if they don’t know, we’ll relearn the basics and make sure they have a concrete understanding of what they’re going to do before they go out and shoot,” said Olivia Zantow, a lifetime Girls Scouts member currently attending Georgia Southen. “The girls seem to really like it. They come back and are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I saw you last year!’”
Continuing into the week, the campers will get out on the water in a canoe, and they’ll familiarize themselves with different techniques for cooking outdoors as they utilized pie irons and other tools of the trade.
“They’ll have buddy burners, which are little cans that have oil in them,” Zantow said. “Then they light them, and they have a big coffee can over it, and they can cook on the coffee can like a little stove. They have box ovens, dutch ovens, stuff like that where they can cook outside, and at the end they have a really nice meal.”
Began by camp coordinator Milann Gannaway as a way to occupy her own Girl Scouts with some activities over the summer, the Marshes of Glynn Girl Scouts day camp has grown exponentially through strong support throughout the community.
Numerous volunteers pledge their time, the camp works with the school services summer lunch program to provide lunch, the Bay Harbor Church of God stores the food during the day, Brunswick police make occasional passes through the park grounds.
It’s a large undertaking, but one that clearly produces positive results. Dillan Cawley, the 16-year-old ambassador to the camp, is a prime example.
Cawley has been a Girl Scout since she was 5 and has attended the camp for 10 years now. Over the past few years, it’s been in the capacity of a program aid, which are middle and high school girls who applied, interviewed, and were trained to work with the younger campers — honing important life skills in the process.
“We’ll entertain the kids, and if they need anything, go to the bathroom, we’ll bring them to lunch, stuff like that,” Cawley said.
Most of the PAs are assigned to specific activities while a few of the more senior program leaders float between stations. Even with the 40 PAs outnumbered by campers by a 3-to-1 ratio, it’s rarely difficult to wrangle in the youngsters.
The campers look up to the program aids, who were once campers themselves. As such, the PAs are acutely aware of the lasting impact they can make.
“It’s interesting to see how some of the people who were my PAs when I was in the groups, they’re still here — they’re either an adult or they’re the older PA,” Cawley said. “It’s fun to see how I looked up to them, and now I feel like I’m more like them in a way. I like seeing that because I believe the other girls look up to me as well.”