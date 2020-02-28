Glynn Academy’s girls soccer team made the short trek across the causeway to take on Frederica Academy on Friday as the Terrors shutout the Knights 8-0.
The Terrors continue to shut down opponents this season as only one opponent has been able to score on them all season. Despite scoring five first-half goals, Glynn Academy coach Tom Lemmon thought his girls didn’t start like they usually do.
“We came out a little slow,” Lemmon said. “We didn’t play our normal style of soccer. We were slow, forcing things and obviously found the back of the net a few times. So we will take it, build on it and get ready for tomorrow’s match.”
Five girls scored for the Terrors on Friday night as Sally Brock led the way with four. Madison Brewer, Emme Ross, Mandy Kelsch, and Haley Williams each scored one goal.
Glynn’s defense did a solid job against the Knights offense Friday night. Lemmon said they’re a strong group and know how to play off each other. The entire night, Glynn’s girls could be heard all over the soccer field communicating with each other, and it paid off defensively for them.
“Our back four are very good— very organized, disciplined. They know each other, and they run off of each other very well,” Lemmon said.
Frederica’s defense also did a solid job in the second half, holding the Terrors to only three goals in the second half. Senior goalkeeper, Kaitlyn Todd, tallied at least five second-half saves.
Knights coach Gabe Gabriel said he thought she and the whole team did a good job in the second half.
“She did well in the second half, and I thought our team played well in the second half,” Gabriel said. “A lot of positives from that. She did well and can continue to build. It’s crazy, she wasn’t a keeper until three years ago, and now she’s out here making saves like that, so it’s a big compliment to her.”
Gabriel said that his girl’s effort against the Terrors was good regardless of the outcome.
“I thought for what we needed. This is all about preparedness for the playoffs and the bigger games to come, so playing a big public school like them can only be good for us,” Gabriel said. “So, it’s really a win-win regardless of the result.”
He said that as a coach, he chose for his team to play this game because they want to play the best teams they can play and that they can teach the girls things.
“I think that’s the way you learn the lessons you need to learn is in the games and the tough situations,” Gabriel said. “Being able to put them in there to me is only good. I think we’re relatively healthy, so it’s all good for us.”
Up next for Glynn’s girls is a road trip to Augusta as they take on Augusta Prep Day High School today at 1 p.m. Frederica’s girls next match will be at home against Bulloch Academy on March 5.
While Glynn’s girls got the shut out, the boys had to ward off a tough Frederica team. Glynn defeated the Knights 5-2, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Glynn had four different players score on Friday night. Gray Sasser was the leading scorer with two goals. Chase Gabriel, Jack Dow, and Michael Mitchell scored one goal apiece.
“It wasn’t our best performance, but at the end of the day, we won by three goals,” Glynn coach Bobby Brockman said.
He said that Frederica was a well-organized and well-coach team that his guys went up against Friday night. The Knights didn’t go down without a fight and were the second team this season to score on Glynn.
Frederica Academy boy’s coach Tim O’Sullivan said he was pleased with how his guys played despite only having a full soccer team for a week now. He added the basketball players who joined the squad after wrapping their season up last week.
“It was a closer game than 5-2. Overall for me, I was pleased with the way the boys played,” O’Sullivan said. “Playing Glynn Academy with only a week together, I thought we handled it well and at times moved the ball okay. I was very impressed with my guys’ competitiveness out there. We’ve got a good group of guys that has a lot of potential.”
Up next for Glynn’s boys is a trip to Alabama as the Terrors take on Auburn High school in Auburn, AL. Frederica’s boys will take on Bulloch Academy at home on March 5.