Disappointing end to winning season

The Camden Wave, a 13-year-old and younger soccer team, started last season being the underdog against the more established club teams it faced from North Florida.
Coached by Michael Lake, the team ended the season winning a bracket in the Red Star Challenge in Columbus and a trip to England this summer — until COVID-19.
Lake has conceded the fact that his team’s well-deserved trip to England will not happen this summer. The team, which practices in St. Marys, was supposed to play three games in England with a number of cultural events and other activities planned during free time.
A native of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and a Naval Criminal Investigative Service special agent at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Lake said he has already broken the news to his players that a trip to England isn’t going to happen.
“They were disappointed,” he said. “They took it well. I’m disappointed because they earned the right.”
He described the Camden Wave as the underdog team that surprised many of the more established clubs in the Jacksonville, Fla., area this past season.
“We’re the anti-big club,” he said. “As a coach, it’s so much fun to see them play and grow.”
Lake said he has been involved with soccer the past 43 years, including as a player in college and high school. He has been a NCIS special agent at Kings Bay since 2001, where he said the base has a “robust” soccer program. He has also worked at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick during his time in the region.
Next season, Lake said his team plans to play more club teams in Georgia. The immediate goal is to continue to coach them off the field until they can get back on the pitch after the all-clear has been issued by health officials.
“Our job is to help them grow,” he said. “They still have the opportunity to go out and play.”
As for that well-deserved trip to England, Lake said it’s still a possibility.
“The parents and coaches haven’t given up,” he said. “We believe we can still do something.”