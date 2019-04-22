The only thing that may be more miraculous than the Frederica Academy golf team’s string of 12 consecutive GISA state championships is the way the Knights kept the streak intact Monday at the Brunswick Country Club.
Frederica entered the tournament in a precarious position with a fairly young team, but the group came together to edge Pinewood Christian by a stroke with a score of 302.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Knights head coach Tom Willis. “We won three of them by a shot and one of them by two shots during this run. Any one of those you could easily lose, easily.
“Its been great. It’s something I keep thinking is going to end, and it just hasn’t ended yet.”
Only two teams, Pinewood and presumptive favorite Brookwood, finished within 10 strokes of Frederica for the title, but with a majority of the scores a mystery from the rest of the field most of the day, Willis and the Knights were left to project their rounds to what they expected from the rest of the field.
Senior Ryan McHugh was Frederica’s low scorer, and second overall in the tournament, with a round of 73, and sophomore Cason Cavalier chipped in with a 74, but a 77 from senior Michael Tindle and freshman Roy Boyd’s 78 left some room for doubt.
Tindle didn’t think the Knights would pull out the win upon hearing some of the other scores, but it all fell into place over the final stretch.
“I thought we had lost, and I was real sad,” Tindle said. “But somehow it worked out that other people shot bad scores.”
McHugh interjected: “Not sad anymore.”
Frederica Academy entered the state tournament having won the last 11 GISA titles, but after graduating four players from last year’s team, an inconsistent season had its chances of extending the run up in the air.
Thomas Hogan and Sarut Vongchaisit are at Ole Miss on golf scholarships while Jack O’Hara is playing at Villanova.
“Because we’re a young team, we’ve had ups and downs all year long,” Willis said. “At the beginning of the year, we broke 300 a couple times and everybody was playing well, and then all of a sudden, in the middle of the year, everybody was playing poorly. It would just go up and down.
“Then they started playing better last week and they were able to come through and play some good golf.”
Despite the team’s losses, Frederica managed to defy the odds against a Brookwood team that handled the Knights handily in match play earlier in the year and a talented group at Pinewood.
But Brookwood’s top golfers failed to shoot low scores and Pinewood had to three-putt on the final hole, giving Frederica the opening it needed.
Cavalier played final three holes at 1-under, and McHugh nailed a birdie putt from nearly 40 feet on his final hole of the round to lift the Knights.
McHugh’s putt wound up as the difference, but he never felt the pressure was on him to carry his team. He’d just have to do his part and trust his teammates to do the same.
“I was doing the math yesterday and looking at it, I think there are 216 holes of golf that are being played among the teams here, and I only had control over 18 of them,” McHugh said. “I have to thank and give it all to my teammates. They were huge today and came up big.”
Having won the state championship every year for more than a decade, the Knights are quite aware of the expectations around the program.
The players know they must embrace the challenge and control what they can. Everything else will fall in place.
“We can’t play like we have anything to lose,” McHugh said. “It’s one year at a time, one shot at a time.”
“But I didn’t want to be the team (to break the streak),” Tindle added.