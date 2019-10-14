Last week was a memorable one for Coastal Georgia’s libero Yorelis Rios Gonzalez.
The senior recorded 21 and 26 digs in a pair of victories over St. Thomas — the Mariners’ first two wins against the Bobcats in the last eight tries — to push past 1,000 for her career at Coastal Georgia. The performance also earned her third The Sun Conference Defender of the Week award.
Rios Gonzalez transferred to Coastal Georgia after two seasons at Daytona State, and it’s taken just a year and a half to climb to fifth on the program’s all-time list with 1017 digs in just 50 matches.
The four athletes ahead of Rios Gonzalez’s dig mark for the Mariners played all four seasons with the program. Kara Neisen’s program-record 1,316 digs appears safe, but with a minimum of eight matches remaining in Coastal’s season, Rios Gonzalez is on pace to rise to at least third with a chance at taking over the No. 2 spot.
The defensive stud from Puerto Rico has averaged 5.63 digs per set this season, ranking her 24th in the nation at the last evaluation period.
Rios Gonzalez has also been a key contributor for a Coastal Georgia team that has landed atop the Sun Conference Standings on the strength of its current nine-game winning streak, seven of which were against conference foes.
The Mariners are 15-5 on the season, including 8-1 in The Sun Conference.
Coastal returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Lake Wales, Fla., to take on Warner University at 7 p.,/ before returning home to host Keiser on Saturday at 2 p.m.