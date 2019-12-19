Brunswick High locked down on defense and built a lead large enough to hold on to a 57-56 victory once Hickory Ridge (N.C.) came roaring back Wednesday at the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The Pirates (5-4) carried a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter, having held the Ragin’ Bulls (4-5) to single digits in two of the first three quarters. But everything began to click for Hickory Ridge in the final period as it rattled off 26 points and took its first lead of the game on a bucket that capped off a 17-3 run with just about two minutes remaining.
However, the Pirates didn’t panic, instead turning to a couple of their standouts in Makaila Brown and Keya Daniels. With Brunswick trailing by two, the duo combined to score their team’s final 10 points — Daniels hitting the game winner at the buzzer.
Brown finished with 15 points, tying Marquesia Heidt for the game-high, and seven rebounds, while Daniels chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Brunswick High will continue on to the semifinal round of the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational today where they’ll face Irmo High (S.C.) at 1 p.m.
BKG: Winter Haven outlasts Glynn
Winter Haven (Fla.) nipped the Glynn Academy girls 65-64 and handed the Red Terrors just their second loss of the season Thursday at the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Zoesha Smith had a big game with 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting while pulling down 14 rebounds and coming up with five blocks and five steals, but the Blue Devils (8-1) fought back from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit.
A 10-0 run gave Winter Haven it’s first lead since early in the third quarter. Glynn Academy fought to the final whistle, but it’d fall just short.
La’Trinity Best scored 12 points for the Terrors, and Talia Hamilton added 10.
Glynn Academy matches up with Manning (S.C.) in the next round of the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational today at 9:30 a.m.