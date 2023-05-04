Glynn Academy and Brunswick High each qualified for the Class 6A state playoffs in the newly revamped Region 2-6A, and each program earned recognition from its peers in the recently released region awards.

Senior Hank Noonan was named the Offensive Player of the Year, for his work powering Glynn Academy to the second seed in the region with a .455 batting average, an OPS of 1.818, 17 extra-base hits, including five home runs, 31 RBI, 34 runs and 14 stolen bases.

