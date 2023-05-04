Glynn Academy and Brunswick High each qualified for the Class 6A state playoffs in the newly revamped Region 2-6A, and each program earned recognition from its peers in the recently released region awards.
Senior Hank Noonan was named the Offensive Player of the Year, for his work powering Glynn Academy to the second seed in the region with a .455 batting average, an OPS of 1.818, 17 extra-base hits, including five home runs, 31 RBI, 34 runs and 14 stolen bases.
The Terrors also saw junior Luke Barch named the Pitcher of the Year for a campaign that saw him craft an 1.88 ERA over 74.2 innings while striking out 92 batters.
Brunswick High freshman Grant Moore earned the Rookie of the Year honors after compiling a .260 batting average to go along with an 1.875 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 67.2 inning of work for the fourth-seeded Pirates.
Glynn Academy All-Region honors:
DH — Greyson Gegg (First Team)
MINF — Gus Gandy (First Team)
OF — Wessley Roberson (First Team)
P — Trent Tankersley (First Team)
DH — Hugh Edgy (Second Team)
MINF — Brandon Kasper (Second Team)
UTL — Ryan Schueneman (Honorable Mention)
P — Eli Newbern (Honorable Mention)
Brunswick High All-Region honors:
1B — Caden Purvis (First Team)
OF — Riley Morgan (First Team)
MINF — Jordan Lodise (Second Team)
3B — Roland Chance (Second Team)
OF — Ryan Thomas (Second Team)
UTL — Isaiah Brauda (Honorable Mention)
MINF — Brett Hickson (Honorable Mention)