Under head coach Rocky Hidalgo, the Terrors have been known to be a run-heavy offense. Now, Hidalgo has a quarterback who has been the best passer during his eight seasons as Glynn Academy’s coach.
Junior Tyler Devlin has stepped in the role as the school’s signal-caller after three-year starter T.J. Lewis graduated.
During his first three games as quarterback, Devlin has completed 57 percent of his passes for 405 yards and five touchdowns.
In the teams opening game of the season against McIntosh, Devlin showed off his pinpoint accuracy with the deep ball as he found receivers Tyson Rooks and Zech Ellis for 40-yard touchdowns. Although the outcome didn’t favor the strong debut of Devlin, his performance was something to keep an eye on as the 2021 season progressed.
Against Camden County in Glynn’s home opener, Devlin struggled to stay upright as he was knocked out of the game after the first half of play. Having only completed 2-of-12 passes for eight yards, Devlin nursed a few injuries on the sideline in the second half of the team’s 46-21 loss to the Wildcats.
Hidalgo pointed to Devlin’s game against Camden as not particularly anything he did wrong against the 7A program.
“I think a big part of it was, the quarterback position is dependent on everybody else so he’s learning what to do along with those guys,” Hidalgo said. “As they have gotten better, his plays improved because they have enabled him to go out and make some plays. They are reading when to break routes off and when to do certain things. It’s not just completely dependent on him but his play has improved over the week.”
An improved Terrors offense showed up in the team’s home game against Winder-Barrow. The offense put up 35 points in the first half as both the passing and running game seemed to be in a fluid motion for Glynn’s first win of the season.
Devlin seemed to have a different mindset in the Terrors 35-14 victory as he completed 15 of his 19 passes on the night for 234 yards and three touchdowns. The performance showed he can be the leader of the offense.
“I think he’s one of those kids that’s a natural-born leader,” Hidalgo said. “I think our kids kind of look at him as one of the dawgs on our team. He’s for the most part really a focused kid, and focused and driven.”
As Devlin plays the most impactful position on the field, he has continued to improve over the course of the first three games.
“He’s played really well,” Hidalgo said of Devlin’s performance so far. “He’s done some good things, and he’s learned from his mistakes. He’s gotten better and if your quarterback didn’t make plays, you are dead in the water. He’s getting better and better at doing that.”
He’s had to make plays on the ground too when the pocket collapses or none of his intended targets are open. On the ground, Devlin has rushed for over 40 yards to keep drives alive.
Not only is Devlin the starting quarterback of the football team, but he is also part of the baseball team and sees plenty of playing time on the field. On the gridiron, Devlin has shown his baseball arm with his pinpoint location of the ball. Of his five touchdown passes, four of them have come from 35-yards or farther.
This isn’t the first time coach Hidalgo has had a two-star athlete play the quarterback position. One thing he does know, Devlin is an athlete just like the ones who have come before him.
“Guys who are good athletes usually can do multiple things,” Hidalgo said. “That lends itself. All of our quarterbacks have been really good athletes. DeeJay Dallas, Randon Jernigan, T.J. Lewis, and Tyler Devlin are all guys who are really athletic kids. Even going back to Zack Lampert, three of those guys were baseball players and the other two were big track athletes.”
As Devlin improves over the course of the season, Coach Hidalgo will keep his expectations high for his quarterback.
“I wouldn’t say he’s exceeded my expectations because I think he’s going to be really good,” Hidalgo said. “I think he’s just getting better and he’s just starting to get comfortable in the position with what we are asking him to do. He’s starting to learn what to do and I think he will continue to improve.
Devlin and his Glynn Academy teammates take the field at Glynn County Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday against the Coffee Trojans.