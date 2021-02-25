Brunswick High’s girls basketball team earned a big 68-39 victory over Evan’s High in the GHSA Class 6A first-round game on Tuesday.
From the start of the game, the Lady Pirates were aggressive on both sides of the ball, especially with their press defense and transition.
“Our transition play was very good. We were able to steal it, kick it out in the frontcourt and lay it up,” said Brunswick High coach Maria Mangram. “We were able to get a lot of layups tonight, and we made a lot of layups tonight. We were just able to get after it, and we were able to get some steals and get our offense going off of our defense. So anytime you see a team execute what the plan was, as a coach, I’m excited for them.”
The Lady Pirates stuck to their game plan and stayed aggressive from the start of the game — never letting off the throttle.
“I felt like we executed very well. With scouting them and the information we received against them, we knew backcourts would be able to kind of kill them,” Mangram said. “So we were able to do that. We started a little differently tonight with our pressing group. They executed well when it came down to the game plan of trying to press them and keep them in the backcourt as long as possible.”
Part of Brunswick’s game plan was keeping Madison Crunk from getting hot, and they contained her a good bit. However, Mangram said they could have done better with her and Olivia Huff.
“I’m not so happy about how we lost number five because we knew number five was their three-point shooter, and she’s still shot several 3-pointers,” Mangram said. “Then afterward, once we kind of contained her a little bit, 22 started shooting threes. So we still need to work on some things defensively. But overall, I’m very happy for them. They did a very good job.”
The Lady Pirates’ sheer determination to win the game showed through every girl who came onto the court Tuesday evening. Regardless if they were a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior, those girls decided to give it all they had, and Mangram said that’s what she preached to them.
“I’m trying to get them to understand right now you got to buckle down for five games. You gotta be disciplined for five games, now four more games to be disciplined,” Mangram said. “That’s a lot of basketball, don’t get me wrong, but you have to be disciplined.
“On Tuesday, they did a very good job except for little mishaps on defense, but we’re excited. It’s not easy to go to the second round. So we’ll take the Sweet 16 — we’re excited about it. We’ve had a good season. We weren’t the region champs, but we’re still excited. So we’re taking our second place, and we’re trying to move with it.”
Scoring points was a group effort as 10 girls put up at least one basket. Leading the way was Trinity Harrison with 13 points. Shane’ Jackson was the second in double-digits points as she added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Shakardia Cowart added eight points and four rebounds, and Jermiyah Ramsey had eight points as well. Defensively Shanyece Quick had seven rebounds and added five points of her own.
Makaila Brown also recorded eight points and four boards. Those eight points gave Brown her 1,000th career points as a Lady Pirate. Mangram and the coaches surprised her with a basketball and balloons at halftime when she hit the milestone.
It was a long time coming for the senior, and Mangram said she’s so excited for her and proud of her for getting this big milestone.
“I’m just happy that she finally got it because that’s a big milestone that’s hard to do. People don’t understand scoring 1,000 points is really tough — speaking from experience, but I’m just happy for her,” Mangram said. “From Lady Pirate to Lady Pirate, it’s just nice to see someone keep the torch going.”
Mangram said they have been waiting patiently the last few games for her to get there, and she finally did against the Knights. Despite some obstacles she had to face this season, Brown achieved something great.
“This year, she missed a lot of games due to quarantine due to missing some other games. She hasn’t really played,” Mangram said. “She hasn’t even played 24 games like she’s missed about five or six, I think. If she had been able to play all of the games, she probably would have been done it a long time ago, but we’re just happy for her.
“She came in scoring as a freshman, and it continued over the years. This year, she’s kind of taking the backseat to the scoring ability, but she’s still blocking shots and still rebounding for us.”
For the Lady Pirates to keep their state title hopes alive, Mangram said they’ll have to buckle down on defense and eliminate some of the things they did wrong against Evans.
“We’re going to have to know where people are,” Mangram said. “We’re going to have to be able to help play better help-side defense, knowing where the key player is at all times — nobody can lose focus of that. I think tonight, a little of the mishap was the rest of them thought someone contained that person and they got screened, nobody went to help.
“We got to work on our help-side defense to be able — when the defense does collapse, somebody else has to step up and be ready to play defense as well. It’s a short turnaround this year, and you don’t have a lot of time to prepare.”
At press time, Brunswick High was still waiting to see if they’ll either take on Westlake or Northside in the Sweet 16 round of the tournament on Friday or Saturday.