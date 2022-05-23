A group of 12 students from Premier Martial Arts recently competed at The Destin Open at the Walton Beach Convention Center in Destin, Florida, with some making their debut appearances as members of Team Premier.
With team members ranging in age from 10-to-17-years old, Team Premier placed second in the group demonstration performance to open the event hosting close to 100 competitors from all across the country.
Many members of the team competed in individual performances in a wide variety of divisions that included the use of music, weapons and forms.
Supported by school owner, Travis Thornton, and head coach Donovan Jones, current Team Premier members include: Regan Morris (Captain), Davis Brown (Co-Captain), Micah Deason, Cristian Alvarez, Lawson Cofer, Gabi Beecher, Andrew Trawick, Kendall Morris, Marlon Cooper, Reece Brown, Gunnar Sparre and Emory Kidney.
If anyone is interested in learning more about Premier Martial Arts, the studio can be contacted at PremierMartialArts.com, or by calling 912-466- 0880.