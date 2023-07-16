Stepping on the field and competing, its always about the end result. But for Brunswick Liga De Futbol Club it was more about creating a historic moment to get the ball rolling.
Hosting the La Liga De Savannah All-Stars — a United Premier Soccer League team — the local Brunswick team wanted to test itself against the best in its first game as one.
Dawning the Yellow kit that Arsenal FC wore from a few years back with the classic Gunner symbol around their left breast, the Brunswick Liga De Futbol Club had faces that have grown the game of soccer in the Golden Isles.
Former Brunswick High boys soccer coach Enrique Power not only played but fielded a team that had the likes of Frederica girls soccer coach and state champion Gabe Gabriel, Southern Soccer Academy coaches Patrick Caceras and Gavin Swafford, recent graduates of Denilson Carcamo, Keller Lopez, and John William Barbee, and rising senior for Brunswick High Edwin Morales.
Just a taste of the talent around the 30 or so members who stepped out at Glynn County Stadium, Power spoke of what it was like to face a UPSL team that has had the upper edge of training and playing with one another on a daily basis.
“This was our first game ever doing this,” Power said. “This is a Savannah UPSL team, they train every day Monday through Friday, and play games on Saturdays. I was telling the guys, ‘There is enough talent and young guys here who graduated high school or are still in high school or guys who are in their early to mid-20s.’ You have coaches like me and Gabe, and guys who are out here and always playing that we want to be able to do this once a week. It’s something that the community can start doing. Comparing it to what the football team (Golden Isles) Grizzlies do, a lot of the older guys go and play semi-pro, and they are trying to do this for soccer. With the community coming out, there was a good amount of people here.
“Hopefully, we will start doing this more often, and special thanks to Steve Waters for letting us use this great facility and show what Glynn County Schools have.”
Knowing that the team is flooded with talent, Power spoke about trying to not only field the best lineup at times but to also keep everybody upbeat and ready whenever they need a substitute or a difference maker on the field.
“What I try to plan out was the first half we tried to put the stronger players who know each other and have a bit more of a soccer IQ,” Power said as the game entered 0-0 after 45 minutes of play. “Throughout that, I tried to give everybody a little taste of how it is to play here. This compared to what they play over at Selden is like comparing an amateur soccer field to the Bernabéu (Real Madrid). I wish we could have a little bit more help to develop that field. Right now that is everything that they have on Sundays. That’s what unites the Latino soccer community. For them to come out here, they are all happy, even though we lost the game. It is our first time doing this, it is always a win-win for us. We have so many guys that have played and some that couldn’t make it.
“We had fun, played good soccer, and just enjoyed it.”
Going through the first half with both teams creating chances and just missing the final touch or placement of the ball, the Savannah All-Stars showed why they had the upper hand as a team in the second half.
Fresh faces all around for Brunswick took the field to open the second half and in two minutes Savannah scored the opening goal after a mistake from a free kick back pass by Brunswick allowed Savannah a breakaway chance for the goal.
Minutes later Savannah added a second goal when Critian Juarez split two Brunswick defenders on the edge of the box with a skill move before letting his left-footed shot drag past the diving keeper to put them up 2-0.
Continuing to rotate and put fresh legs out on the field Brunswick brought a goal back off a Denilson Carcamo corner kick.
Swinging his corner kick into the middle of the box and seeing the ball ricochet off a few bodies, Keller Lopez took a volley with his left foot through the loaded box.
Seeing his volley misdirect off another player, Lopez celebrated with the team as he scored the team’s lone goal of the night.
Savannah added one final goal for good measure to seal the game with a chip over the keeper to end the scrimmage 3-1.
Enjoying every moment of it and stepping off the field for the last time before heading to the Washington metropolitan area to begin coaching the U15 boys and U17 boys academy teams for Alexandria Soccer Association in Alexandria, Va., Power was ecstatic about the final game he helped put on.
“It feels good knowing that I am helping the community grow even when I am not going to be here,” Power said. “It feels good with soccer growing and I hope it can keep growing and maybe we can call it Futbol more often.
“Hopefully, our high school kids when they are in town can play with the UPSL team and if they make one in Brunswick, they can look forward to playing after high school.”