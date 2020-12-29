Derrick earns honors after runner-up finish
After going 4-6 in the 2019-20 season, Frederica Academy made it a point to get back where they were two years ago in the GISA State Championship game, and they did.
After leading the team to a 9-4 overall record and a runner-up title in the GISA 3A division, The News’ chose Frederica’s coach Brandon Derrick as the Coach of the Year.
“With all the circumstances that we had, I thought it was an exceptional year for us — going into it having to deal with the coronavirus and all those things,” Derrick said. “If somebody would have told me that we would have been in the state runner up in June, I would have just said, ‘okay, I’ll take the trophy,’ that would have been great, but I think we went further than what I expected. Our kids just played, and they did a good job all year.”
Frederica Academy had just 30 kids on the team this year, and with the nickname, ‘The Dirty 30,’ it was all about maximizing each person’s talent. It didn’t matter who they played — the Knight stepped up to the challenge and were able to upset some teams and earn another trip to Macon.
“We did a really good job this year of making sure we made our system or our scheme fit our kids and maximize their talents,” Derrick said. “When Kyle got hurt, it kind of changed some things. We knew that we needed to rely on Jordan and Thomas could do certain things — I had to get Josh Meadows, and Josh Elliot involved on the offense blocking wise to give us another blocker.
“I just felt like we did a really good job of making sure we maximized our talent, especially in our 3-4 defense and on special teams — winning special teams, I think that was a big thing for us early in the year. Winning some special team battles, getting some good field positions and blocking punts, I think those things played huge for us. I thought the coaching staff did a really good job of making sure we could maximize each kid.”
Frederica started the season with three straight road games going 1-2. Then the Knights went on a rampage, winning eight of their last 10 games — including getting two revenge wins against Bulloch Academy and Tiftarea Academy.
Leading the way was the Knights’ 16 seniors who said their goal was another state title in January. Derrick said he knew this group of seniors were different back before everything got shut down in March.
“Essentially, what it boiled down to was ‘oh no. Are we going to be able to finish, or are we even going to be able to play,’” Derrick said. “I thought they did a good job of communicating with one another and keeping each other held accountable — even when they were away from school, making guys get in the weight room and do things. They showed up every day to go to work and knew we had to work. They knew we had to get better at everything — that we weren’t overly talented. We had talent, but we weren’t overly talented like we were two years ago, but they did everything that we asked of them and probably a little bit more.”
Derrick said that accountability was imperative for their success this season.
“We play a tough schedule on the front end so that we’re prepared it on the back end. I think it was very imperative that we got everybody healthy, and we made a run,” Derrick said. “The kids were all on the same page. They understood what our strengths were and what our weaknesses were. We did a good job of hiding our weaknesses, and we did a really good job of playing to our strengths at times. They know which guy can do what, and I think they just pushed each other each week to get a little bit better, and they knew what they needed to do.”
With only 30 kids on the team, it was crucial to keep them as healthy as possible with COVID-19 circling. No one knew if this season would even happen.
Derrick said for him to win this honor is a statement for the Frederica Academy program.
“We have a really good program with a lot of people that care and genuinely want to see us succeed,” Derrick said. “Not so much that I’m this great coach, but I think our program has gotten to the point that it’s — I would have to say that we’re a top tier GISA team. If we had a few more kids and got into Single A Private — we would probably be in the running with all of those in that same region, too. I feel like we can compete at those levels at any time.”
Making it to two state championship games in three years is pretty impressive, and while Derrick’s coaching was a big part of it, he said it was a group effort, and it wouldn’t have happened without the help of his staff and athletic trainer.
Derrick said it’s an honor to be the coach of the year, especially this year when so much uncertainty.
“There’s a lot of great coaches in our area, and for me to be named Coach of the Year, I think it’s an outstanding honor for anybody,” Derrick said. “Especially in a time like this year to be able to keep everybody focused. I would love to take credit for all of it, but my assistant coaches do a great job. They did a really good job of keeping the kids focused and coming to work every day in the summer, and making sure we were at every practice during the school year.
“Following protocols and making sure everybody is healthy, and our trainer, Adam, does an outstanding job. When you got 30 kids, he’s trying to keep as many healthy as possible, and Adam did a great job this year of doing that and having to deal with the coronavirus.”