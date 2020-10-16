Camden returned the opening kickoff to its 42, and worked into range for a 45-yard field goal Friday in its contest against Warner Robins.

But little went right for the Wildcats the rest of the game — the missed field goal acting as an omen of things to come in the 43-7 loss to the Demons.

The next offensive possession for Camden ended in a safety, and following the free kick, Warner Robins drove down the field for a touchdown with 2:18 in the first quarter, and it went up 16-0 by the end of the period.

The Demons led 36-0 heading into the fourth, bringing up a running clock. Camden scored its only points on a long touchdown pass with seconds left.

