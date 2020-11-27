It’s the week after Thanksgiving when normally the prep sports world begins to shift its attention towards the various holiday classics tipping off in the coming days and lasting throughout the calendar year.
Instead, the high school football playoffs are just beginning in Georgia.
The decision to delay the start of football season had unintended ramifications on numerous players around the state, including right here in the Golden Isles. Athletes who play both football and basketball are used to some crossover between seasons, but not like this.
With the GHSA state championship games scheduled for Christmas Day, two-sport athletes stand to miss as many as 10 basketball games before football season has even concluded.
“It’s kind of sad just because it’s my senior year,” said Eli Fritchman, a standout on the gridiron and on the hardwood for Frederica Academy. “Basketball is my main sport so I was looking forward to playing, and I’m missing more now.”
While Fritchman has been busy helping the Knights to a 7-3 record and a playoff berth this Friday in his roles as a receiver and defensive back for the football team, the basketball team has played its first two games without one of its top guards.
If Frederica beats Bulloch Academy in the first round, Fritchman and the other five Knights who play both sports will have missed three more basketball games.
Playing either football or basketball is a full-time job in its own right, and with school and family obligations thrown on top, it leaves very little time for an athlete to train for a different sport. But even between the film sessions and field work, Brunswick High’s Tyrease Jones tries to get some shots up every once and a while.
Jones was coming off a breakout all-region season on the basketball court when he figured he’d give football one more shot. He’d caught 19 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown as a junior, but he still didn’t consider himself a football player.
Now, the senior leads Class 6A with 12 receiving touchdowns, in addition to amassing 687 receiving yards as the Pirates’ No.1 receiver.
“I saw that I actually can do it,” Jones said. “At first, I thought I couldn’t do it, but it came to me.”
Jones’ teammate on the football field and the basketball court, Xavier Bean, has also made the slow transition from dedicated hooper to a two-sport athlete.
Growing up, Bean stuck primarily to the round orange ball, and while he’s proven adept over the years as an all-region player who’s helped the Pirates win 38 games over the past two years and advance to the state semifinals, he’s found success with football as well.
“The first ball I ever picked up was a basketball, so that was my first true love,” Bean said. “But I feel like as I’ve grown, I’ve become better in football.”
Bean has racked up 99 receptions, 1,212 yards and 11 touchdowns over his career as a Pirates pass catcher with more than 500 yards coming this season for a Brunswick team that finished the regular season in a three-way tie atop the region.
With Brunswick looking to make a deep run in the postseason, Bean and Jones will likely miss more than the three basketball games they did a year ago.
Of course, it’s not all negative. Sitting out a few basketball games during football season gives the athletes a unique perspective on the game.
“It’s fun just sitting there and watching because a lot of the times I don’t get to watch them play because I’m playing with them, and I’m focusing on my game,” Fritchman said. “So it’s fun to be able to sit down and just watch my friends play, but it’s also hard, wanting to help them win and be a part of it.”
But it’s never as easy as simply trading in shoulder pads for some high tops after the whistle sounds on the final football game.
As a senior, Glynn Academy’s D’Marion Hayes is playing his first football season since he left the sport to focus fully on basketball as a sophomore. He can be seen flying down the Terrors’ sideline to haul in a big play on Friday nights for the co-region champions, but he’ll need to work up to doing the same on a fast break.
“During football season, I go to the gym a couple times, get a few shots up at the park, but right after football season, it’s hard to get back in shape for basketball,” Hayes said. “It’s constant running so you’ve got to grind and be in the mood to get back into basketball shape.”
Individual plays in football often require a high-intensity anaerobic burst followed by a recovery period, while basketball’s constant motion makes for more of an aerobic exercise.
Conditioning in one sport doesn’t necessarily translate to the other, which means it usually takes two-sport athletes another few weeks to even get back into proper playing shape. Unwilling to miss any more court time than they already have, the reconditioning normally takes place on the fly.
Hayes said as soon as football season ends, he plans on taking a few days off before getting back into the gym. Sometimes the transition doesn’t even take that long.
“The Friday we had our last playoff game, we lost to Harrison. The next day I was in the gym that morning shooting all day because I had a basketball game that afternoon,” Bean said of last year’s experience.
For as difficult as it can be to balance both sports, the athletes themselves wouldn’t have it any other way. Unfortunately, they will soon have to.
While two-sport athletes are relatively rare in high school, they are practically unicorns on the collegiate level and beyond.
As seniors, Fritchman, Jones, Bean and Hayes will face a decision in due time: football or basketball?
Each leans a little more towards one sport than the other, but the common sentiment remains the same.
“I’ve been thinking nonstop, do I want to play football or basketball in college,” Hayes said. “Whichever one gives me the better ride and the better opportunity for my future, I’ll take.”