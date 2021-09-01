The Frederica Academy Knights defense stood out in the team’s season-opening victory against the Valwood Valiants this past Friday.
Knight head coach Brandon Derrick emphaszed forcing turnovers in their practices leading up to Valwood. Frederica players listened to their coach, creating four turnovers on a trio of fumble recoveries and an interception.
“Defensively, we played pretty well,” Derrick said. ”I thought we had some glaring weaknesses at times, but it was the first game of the season. We got a lot of guys with inexperience. It’s going to look a little bit like that this week too since we have to reshuffle everybody.”
In the first game of the season with new faces all around the field, Frederica showed it can still be a force in the running game. They rushed the ball 46 times for 199 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back Jordan Triplett showcased his skills on the field yet again, rushing for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries. He also caught a pass for a 23-yard touchdown.
The biggest question mark for the Knights coming into the season was along the lines of scrimmage. Only center Sam Norris returned from last year’s core of players.
A seven-minute drive to start the second half was where coach Derrick saw his offensive line click.
“We talked about running the football,” Derrick said. “We wanted to run the ball in the second half. We need to pound at them, drive right here and score. Take over the game. And we went to our Wildcat offense to start the second half.”
In the Wildcat, Triplett took every snap and either ran to the strong side of the line or the quick side.
The Knights marched 60 yards down the field, picking up yards in bunches, and doing just enough to keep Valwood’s defense on the field and demoralized.
“That seven-minute drive was a big drive for us,” Derrick said. “I don’t know if the switch came on but it felt like we took control of the game right then. I told the coaches I felt like they were pressing and they did. We got another turnover and drove it right back down the field and scored.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we were just efficient. We didn’t play pretty football, it wasn’t what everyone wants to see.... we just ran it between the tackles and let Jordan slam it for 36 carries and 194 yards. That’s what we got to do to win. We’re not going to win pretty, we are going to be an ugly winning football team, our guys will be. But they played hard and that was the biggest thing for us was just give great effort.”
Coach Derrick credits his coaching staff for getting the players prepared and ready for Friday night’s game.
Quarterback Thomas Veal was 2-fo-7 for 35 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He did have three dropped passes in the game by his receivers.
For their upcoming game against Calvary Day (2-0), the Knights will be without Veal as he nurses an injury he picked up against Valwood.
Coach Derrick said Bryce Reilly and Triplett will take snaps out of the backfield.
“Those two guys are both very athletic,” Derrick said. “I think they will be fine. They can do it.”