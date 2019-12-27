Lafayette wreaks havoc on the field
Devin Lafayette is well on his way to becoming the next standout defensive back to come from Brunswick High. For his efforts with the Pirates, he is The News’ 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.
As the second leading tackler on the team as he recorded 75 total tackles, including 49 solo tackles. He’s also made the All-Region 2-6A first team three years in a row.
Lafayette liked to create havoc on the field. He tallied two sacks, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and also recovered two fumbles.
His favorite memory this year happens to come against New Hampstead, and getting to compete in camps was something he enjoyed doing as a Brunswick player.
“My favorite memory this season would have to be when we played New Hempstead, and I picked off their go-to receiver Sam Brown,” Lafayette said. “I would say being at the Valdosta State camp would have to be my favorite part of being a BHS athlete because of the amount of team bonding we had as well as how aggressive we played all the games.”
Lafayette has been a star on this defense for the past three seasons. Brunswick High coach Sean Pender said he was a Division 1 player and is a player that has everything it takes to be a complete player.
“He’s talented with the measurable he has. He’s a quiet leader, and he doesn’t just play with his physical capabilities, but he plays with his mind,” Pender said. “Also, he’s passionate about what he does. We talk about trying to develop the complete player. The player that can play with his heart, his mind, and one that has the physical ability to play. He’s done that with all three phases, and that’s something that makes him special. Not every player does that.”
He has also been one of the biggest leaders on the team, especially the last two seasons. After the 2017 season, Lafayette was one of two returning starters for the defense with significant experience.
Since then, Pender said he really worked hard to get better each day and bought into the culture.
“It goes back to the offseason going into his junior year. This is on the way he was starting to develop in the weight room in particular,” Pender said. “The way he went about his business during meetings, the way he was picking up our defense and things he was learning how to do. The way he bonded to what we were preaching, he did all that stuff. And he’s continued to work on his craft. A lot of kids will get to a certain level, but Devin’s not that kid. He’s got a lot upside to go. I think he’s maturing and still growing. I think NIU is getting a really good ballplayer.”
Lafayette said Pender and his coaches taught him how to become a better student of the game and player on the field.
“Pender has helped me learn how to study the game,” Lafayette said. “Coach Pannell has taught me skills and techniques that I never knew at safety. He also put in my head that our defense was lead by me and that if we were going to be successful, I’m going to have to start it off.”
Brunswick High already has made a name for itself with sending various players to college and the NFL, especially at the defensive back position. Lafayette said that’s who he mirrors his game after and looks up to.
“I look up to and mirror all the DB’s that came out of Brunswick High, Darius Slay, Tracy Walker, and Justin Coleman because those are the people that set the foundation of DB’s that came out of Brunswick High,” Lafayette said. “With them being at such a high standard, I feel I should carry the tradition of DB’s out of Brunswick High.”
The strong safety inked with Northern Illinois University on Dec. 18, the first day of the early signing period. Lafayette said earning the Coastal All-Area Defensive Player of the Year showed how hard he’s worked.
“It means a lot to me because it shows off how much hard work and perseverance I had to overcome, and it shows how much I helped lead this team to the second round of the playoff,” Lafayette said.