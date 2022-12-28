DPOY Devin Smith is unstoppable
Fast, physical, relentless, intelligent — Devin Smith has everything one could ask for from a defender.
Standing 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, the Brunswick High outside linebacker certainly looks the part, and on the field, he’s become the lynchpin of one of the top defenses in the state.
In the nine games Smith played before suffering an injury, the Pirates held opponents to 11.7 points per game, a figure that would have ranked sixth in Class 6A. The leader of Brunswick’s Black Flag is The News’ 2022-23 Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Team’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Following a sophomore season that saw him burst onto the scene, Smith proved he was no flash in the pan during a junior campaign in which he drew increased attention from offenses seeking to neutralize the game wrecker.
“They told me it was coming, so I just had to prepare for it really,” Smith said. “It was a challenge, but I had to stay on my game. I had to lead the team.”
And that he did, tallying 63 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss six sacks, and three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown while playing two fewer games than a season ago.
Despite coming off a year that saw him lead the team in tackles for a loss and sacks in his first year playing varsity football, Smith wasn’t about to rest on his laurels. He grew in every facet of his game, but it was his work with his hands that allowed him to consistently beat doubles to make play after play near the line of scrimmage.
While Brunswick has talent permeating throughout its defense, Smith has been a complete game-changer, turning defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder’s group into a top 10 unit in the classification since the moment he stepped on the field two years ago — his versatility allowing the Pirates to challenge offenses in different ways.
“We run a 3-4 defense, which I can go down and play defensive end, or I can be the outside linebacker — I can rush the quarterback or I can go drop into coverage,” Smith said. “It gives the offenses different looks. They’re not stuck on one look.”
Smith has already drawn the eye of several college programs with Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee among the more than 20 offers he’s received, but his best football is still in front of him.
The goal for Smith this offseason is to become an even more well-rounded player in the areas that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet.
“On the field, I want to work on my pass coverage more than anything right now,” Smith said. “Rushing the quarterback, I’ve got that. It’s the dropping in coverage that I need to work on.”
There’s no doubt Smith will be the focal point of every film session by opposing offenses this upcoming season, especially following the graduation of several key defenders, including Wake Forest commit Ka’Shawn Thomas from the defensive line.
But there is no room for a setback in Smith’s mind. He wants 10-plus sacks and a state championship to cap off his senior season.
“They always talk about us being leaders,” Smith said. “If the defense is slacking, we’ve got to pick them up. If we see somebody slacking, we’ve got to pick them up. It starts in the weight room. I’ve got to be an example for others to look up to.”