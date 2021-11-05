SPRINGFIELD
The Pirates won their first outright region championship in 12 years Friday in Springfield.
Brunswick High (10-0, 6-0 Region 2-6A) just had to overcome their worst half of football this season to do so, surviving a 21-18 slugfest against Effingham County (7-3, 4-2).
“With it not being shared, it feels really good,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “It definitely feels good to get a No. 1 seed also. It’s an awesome feeling.”
A year ago, a single region loss dropped Brunswick into a three-way share for the region lead, and by virtue of tiebreaker, the Pirates were forced to travel as the third seed.
Brunswick was guaranteed a home playoff game regardless of the outcome in its finale, but winning each week and a region title have been goals for the team all season, and it needed a win over Effingham to accomplish both.
The Rebels developed into a legitimate contender for the region in the first year under head coach John Ford, and they were poised to knock off the Pirates with a second-half surge.
Brunswick allowed an Effingham field goal on the opening drive — the 3-0 deficit was the first time the Pirates have trailed all season — but it looked to find life offensively on its first possession of the second quarter.
Following a Rebel three-and-out and a shanked punt that went for just 9 yards, the Pirates took over on the opponent’s 25-yard line. Five runs later, Chuckobe Hill burst into the end zone to put BHS in front 7-3.
After another Effingham three-and-out on the ensuing drive, Brunswick extended its advantage when a 53-yard run by Hill set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Jayden Drayton.
It looked as if the Pirates would run up another big win when after yet another Rebel punt, Brunswick scored on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jeffery Waye to Terry Mitchell that pushed the lead to 21-3 with 1:21 until halftime.
But that would be the last time the Pirates had momentum on the night.
Brunswick got the ball to open the second half, and after a quick three-and-out, shanked its own 9-yard punt.
Effingham couldn’t capitalize on the miscue, turning the ball over on downs, but Brunswick gave up more opportunities.
A second straight Pirates three-and-out concluded in a 4-yard punt. This time, the Rebels moved 48 yards down field to get into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-1.
Still up by 11 points with 5:16 in the third quarter, Brunswick fumbled the ensuing kickoff back to Effingham at its own 15-yard line. But the Pirates were able to hold the Rebels to a 32-yard field goal attempt, which drifted wide left.
When it got the ball back, Brunswick picked up a couple first downs but was ultimately forced to punt again, and this time the kick was blocked.
Again, Effingham clawed its way to into scoring position, and a few minutes into the fourth quarter, the Rebels scored on 4th-and-goal to draw to within three points with more than nine minutes remaining.
Two plays later, Brunswick threw an interception, setting Effingham up 31 yards from a fourth-quarter lead. However, the Pirates dug deep and forced a turnover on downs as Kwon Leggett knocked away a deep ball into the end zone.
Effingham got the ball twice more in the fourth quarter, and twice more the Black Flag held.
The final turnover on downs with 33 seconds remaining finally gave the Pirates a chance to collect their breath at the end of a draining night.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Pender said. “We sputtered offensively in the second half, and special teams, we couldn’t get it done. But defensively, our defense just really stepped up and played championship caliber football.
“On a night like tonight, defense wins championships.”
The Pirates gave Pender the customary Gatorade bath, and some of the players and coaches took turns taking photos with the championship trophy, but the celebration was fairly muted.
Brunswick still has more goals it’s looking to accomplish before it’s all said and done.
“We do (have more on our mind),” Pender said. “We’re not happy with the way we played tonight, obviously.
“I’m glad we were able to have a bad game and come out with a victory, that’s huge. On the road in Effingham is never easy. We were able to overcome.”