For the first time since Sept. 15, 2019, Bryson DeChambeau didn’t make the cut.
While he made a 10 or quintuple-bogey on hole 15 at Muirfield Village that wasn't the final nail in the coffin, it was his attitude that ultimately cost him another payday.
His caddie ran in front of the camera so it couldn't capture his mad expression. He argued with not one, but two rule judges. Then gave snide remarks that happen to get caught on camera – Bryson isn’t trying very hard to protect his brand.
Does DeChambeau draw in the ratings? Yes. Is he changing golf in front of our eyes? Yes.
However, he doesn’t seem to care about his brand even though he went on a long rant a few weeks back about how the networks should protect the players.
Instead, it seems like he rather chooses to act like a spoiled child.
DeChambeau and Tiger Woods played together on Wednesday, and instead of giving respect to the greatest golfer of all time, DeChambeau gave a backward compliment in the interview afterward.
“Even now, he’s hitting it pretty long,’’ DeChambeau said. “There were a couple holes he hit 320, 325. I’m like, that’s pretty good for his age. It’s amazing for his age.’’
After that comment it went downhill for him.
For the longest time, the villains on the PGA Tour, at least recently, were Patrick Reed and maybe Brooks Koepka, but now it’s DeChambeau and second place is about nine strokes behind him.
While Reed gets hate for cheating, DeChambeau did a reverse Reed and patted down the grass before dropping the ball on Friday.
And yet, it seemed to get overlooked.
I’m not a massive fan of DeChambeau, obviously, but I can give his game a lot of respect – until he did what he did on Friday.
What DeChambeau did just looked bad, really bad.
Also, during that exchange on PGA Tour Live, he said that the call was a “garbage ruling like usual.”
I get it, we all enjoy being in the spotlight, but the networks and his caddie can only protect him for so long because his true colors are showing.
Thankfully his little rant to the press a few weeks back didn’t deter them from stay on DeChambeau during the entire exchange on Friday – even if he tried to convince them they should have the players brand’s best interest.
He isn’t trying to make himself look good, and well, the camera guys are just doing their jobs.
Since the PGA Tour returned, DeChambeau has been the center of the golf world. And well, it got old quick. Thankfully this week, Tiger Woods returned, and the coverage turned towards him, and we got to see golfers other than DeChambeau.
We get it, he put on 25-plus pounds, can hit it miles long and well he finally won in Detroit with this method.
But that doesn't change the fact that he has a negative attitude.
He's so worried about his brand, yet he continues to do negative things.
So to me, that makes it seem like everyone else should protect his brand while he continues to mistreat people – without consequences.
If he’s genuinely trying to protect his brand, then he should be doing positive things on the course. He should be an advocate of the game, and instead, well, he’s being downright arrogant.
I’m not sure if he’s trying to be the villain on purpose, but he’s not helping his brand. If he wanted to help out his brand, he wouldn’t be acting like this.
I can give DeChambeau a lot of respect when it comes to his actual game because well, it’s impressive, but I cannot respect him as a person.
The PGA Tour is full of professional golfers that are genuinely nice guys – including all of the Golden Isles players. However, he’s something different.
Many people like him because he’s blunt and well different, but at the end of the day, do you want the future of golf acting spoilt because the call didn’t go their way?
I don’t.