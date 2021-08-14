The first 12 minutes of Friday’s scrimmage between Brunswick High and Ware County lived up to the billing fitting a clash of a preseason No. 1 and a program trying to earn the same recognition.
The ensuing 36 minutes of game time served as a near constant admonition that the matchup was still just an exhibition.
“It was a battle,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender. “We were hoping it was going to be a battle, we knew it was going to be a big fight. Both teams played hard, but you saw a lot of mistakes on the field on both sides of the ball.
“We have a long ways to go. This is a situation where, if we can get better every day, we’ll be in good shape.”
All the plays that made up the 14-14 score through three quarters of varsity play were made in the opening period as both teams traded blows before the junior varsity squads took over for the fourth.
An action-packed first quarter began with a quick, nondescript series by the Gators that ended in a punt, setting the stage for the first explosive play of the night — a 44-yard touchdown pass to Pat Leggett on the Pirates’ first play from scrimmage.
Leggett took a quick screen pass from starting quarterback Sutton Ellis, hit a crease, and outran the defense to the end zone to give Brunswick an early 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing defensive series, the Pirates batted a ball from Central Florida commit Thomas Castellanos up in the air and into the waiting arms of safety Ivan Johnson in Ware County territory.
But Brunswick couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, ceding possession over to Ware on a turnover on downs before the Gators tied the score on a quick series that ended with Castellanos carrying the ball into the end zone on third-and-7 from just outside the 10 yard line.
The exciting back-and-forth continued when the Pirates got the ball at their own 40 following a long return from Terry Mitchell. Following a third-down conversion on a 5-yard run by Ree Simmons, Brunswick went deep and found Jayden Drayton on a 64-yard touchdown pass to go back up a score with fewer than three minutes remaining in the quarter.
Then the cracks began to form. Ware’s next possession was a slog featuring four penalties between the two teams. Though the drive ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Castellanos, it provided a reminder that even top ranked teams are a work in progress this time of year.
Penalty flags and miscues plagued the next two quarters — along with a few sprinkles of the potential both squads hold this season.
For Brunswick, it was comforting to see dynamic plays made by players outside the usual suspects from a season ago. Tyrease Jones, Chuckobe Hill and Simmons combined for 2,696 yards of offense and 33 total touchdowns last year with KJ Lee passing for 1,981 yards and 20 scores.
Jones and Lee have graduated, Hill didn’t dress out Friday, and Simmons was limited to seven rushing yards in the first half. Instead, it was Leon Charlton, Drayton and Leggett responsible for much of the offensive success against Ware as Ellis got his first snaps as a starter.
Defensively, Brunswick limited a Ware County team that averaged more than 35 points per game last season to just 14 over three quarters by keeping one of the best quarterback’s in the state in check.
A member of the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Elite 11, Castellanos passed for 2,881 yards and 23 touchdowns last season while only throwing six interceptions in 304 attempts, but he was picked off three times by the Pirates in as many quarters in the scrimmage.
Along with Johnson’s intercepted, Keon Leggett intercepted Castellanos in the end zone in the second quarter, and on the next drive, Tyler Sams jumped a route and came up with a diving pick on a spectacular play.
Still, there were plenty of warts for both sides to address before the score begins to count next week.
The Pirates left too many plays on the table in the passing game, as did the Gators, who dropped a sure touchdown. Before the game, Pender credited Ware’s defensive line as the team’s strength last season, but even so, he wanted to see more production out of Brunswick’s ground game.
“The run game has got to improve,” Pender said. “We know we have a good run game, but right now, I’m very disappointed in the inability to run the ball between the tackles. That’s supposed to be our bread and butter.”
Additionally, Pender noted there was a lot of sideline management issues the Pirates need to get a grasp on before the opener, though at least some of that can be explained by the absences of three assistant coaches.
But the goal is to be the best team in December, not August. In that regard, Brunswick is on its way.
"We'll use this as a building block, and we'll get better," Pender said.