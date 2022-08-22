Many dream of making it to the biggest stage in their respective career field.
For St. Simons resident Davis Thompson, he achieved that dream on Aug. 14 when he was part of the top 25 Korn Ferry players to earn their PGA Tour cards.
Ranked 14th in the points list by the time he earned his card, Thompson earned his first win on the Korn Ferry Tour at the REX Hospital Open at the CC Wakefield Plantation in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Todd Thompson, Davis’ father and tournament director of the RSM Classic, said it took his son a few months to get comfortable with the tour lifestyle for the recent UGA grad.
“I would say the early part of the year, it was a lot of new for him,” Todd said. “He’s not getting one or two tournaments here and there, but he’s now a member. So it was a different mindset for him. He was playing a lot of these golf courses blind and didn’t really know them like a lot of these other guys who had been out there for a few years. He has always been a hard worker, he believes in his future, and he believes in what he does.
“A lot of it is just getting comfortable and getting the travel. That was probably the biggest thing, cause early on you don’t know many guys, and it’s not like college. In college, you are with teammates all the time and when you get out there on the tour, you are by yourself. It was a lot of getting used to more travel and being by yourself a lot.”
Racking up a win and four top-10 finishes in his rookie season, Davis knew he locked up a spot in the top 25 with four tournaments left in the regular season.
“I officially locked it up after the Colorado tournament in July,” Davis said. “I don’t think it really hit me until we had the entire ceremony in Omaha and I actually got my card. It was a pretty cool deal. Now I’m just trying to play well in these playoff events and hoping to play well this fall on the tour.”
Every year, the Korn Ferry holds a graduation party for the top 25 players as they are given their PGA Tour cards and spend the night celebrating with friends and family.
“Getting to see your son who’s been playing golf since he was roughly 8 years old, playing in junior events through time and getting his card, It is a lifelong dream,” Todd said. “He is now doing it and he has achieved one of his dreams.”
Davis added that it meant a lot to him to have his biggest supporting cast in Omaha as he achieved one of his lifelong dreams.
“Yeah, it kind of came full circle,” Davis said. They have always been there for me. My girlfriend was there as well, so it meant a lot. It was a pretty cool ceremony and we were able to take a lot of pictures. It was pretty cool.”
As an University of Georgia graduate Davis has heard from other Bulldogs on tour, with many sending congratulatory texts to him after his win in Raleigh.
“Yeah they have,” Davis said. “A majority of them reached out after I won earlier this year in Raleigh in June. I text back and forth with a few of them. They are all really supportive, it’s nice to have a fraternity out there of Bulldogs. At the same time, we are competing against each other so it’s a pretty cool deal.”
Living on St. Simons Island and practicing at Sea Island when he’s home, he gets to use the great facilities that are provided to him while also practicing with fellow Georgia graduates in Harris English and Keith Mitchell.
Having just finished the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs at the Albertsons Boise Open on Sunday, Davis has two more playoff events before making his debut as a rookie on the PGA Tour.
“I should start in Napa in the first event of the year out in California,” Davis said. “We got to go out there and do PGA Tour rookie orientation and then play in that event. That should be mid-September. I’m pretty excited about that.”
Having his card and a strong connection to the RSM Classic, both Thompsons said it would be great to see Davis tee it up in mid-November.
“We never know who’s going to sign up for the events,” Todd said. “He will be in the Korn Ferry category. Historically, yes he would get in. We are kind of banking on that on his own. You never know who is going to sign up but his number in the category will get him in.”
Davis loves the event and knows his family’s ties to the event, but he doesn’t want to look too far ahead.
“I would think it would be a safe bet that I am playing,’’ Davis said. “But at the same time, you don’t want to jinx yourself. I’m just going to try and take it one week at a time.”