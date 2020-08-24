TPC Boston proved to be no challenge for the PGA Tour. Instead, it allowed unfamiliar golfers to exert some dominance and take advantage of a getable course.
Scottie Scheffler put on a show Friday as he shot a 59, but quickly got overshadowed by Dustin Johnson with an uneventful 60.
Those two set the tone, and Golden Isles pro, Harris English, matched their intensity. All week long, this trio trended toward the top of the leaderboard, and well, they put on a clinic.
Scheffler became only the 12th player to post a sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, and yet the narrative went toward Dustin Johnson — rightfully so as he obliterated TPC Boston.
I mean, he tied a PGA Tour recorded by shooting five eagles this week and got close to the all-time low score after 72 holes.
Johnson won the Northern Trust by 11 strokes with a -30 total score.
English didn’t run down Johnson, but he kept his foot on the peddle and exerted his own dominance with a solo second-place finish at -19.
Those two aren’t the only golfers who have been on fire lately. Scheffler is one of the many guys who has played really well lately and yet, because he hasn’t won an event yet, gets overlooked.
Daniel is another guy who has played exceptionally well since the PGA Tour returned from the COVID-19 break. Viktor Hovland gets some attention, but he shot up the standings after his finish in Boston. These are just a few guys that are trending up right now and playing great golf at the right time.
I’ll even put Johnson in the dark horse group with his up and down game — on top of a back injury. It wasn’t long ago when he recorded back-to-back rounds in the 80s.
We forget how lethal Johnson can be on a golf course, and he reminded everyone in Boston.
Don’t get me wrong, I love watching the best in the world tee it up and be successful, but it almost excites me more to see guys earn their first, second or even third PGA victory.
Those guys show so much emotion, and it makes me fall that much harder for the sport.
While Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods rightfully deserve the television time, multiple players are hitting their peak right now.
Scheffler is an excellent example. English is also a guy who’s done quite well this season and still gets overlooked.
After Week 1 of the FedEx Cup playoffs, these guys are exerting their dominance and trying to secure a spot at East Lake in Atlanta.
This year at the TOUR Championship, we could see one of these dark horses take home the FedEx Cup title. I don’t think it’ll be someone people expect.
English was one of a handful of golfers that made big moves this weekend as he jumped 21 spots to No. 6 — the highest he had ever been. Berger moved up three places to No. 4, Scheffler shot up to No. 14, Hovland went to No. 24 in the playoff standings, and we saw Johnson jump 14 spots to No. 1. Kevin Kisner jumped to No. 23 in the rankings, 17 places better than last week. Harry Higgs shot up 27 spots to No. 41 to make it to the BMW Championship.
Those are just a few names that made jumps in the standings after their Northern Trust performances.
Five Isles’ golfers advance to BMW
As the PGA Tour heads into the second week of the FedEx Cup playoffs, five Golden Isles golfers made the top-70 cut.
The remaining golfers representing Sea Island are English, J.T. Poston, Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman and Michael Thompson.
Zach Johnson and Keith Mitchell kept it under par but didn’t go low enough to earn the points needed.
English is No. 6 in the standings after starting the playoffs No. 27. His goal this season was to make it to Atlanta, and after this finish in Boston, he is right on track.
Poston finished up at TPC Boston with a 9 under total score. He narrowly made the top-70 cut as he currently sits at No. 65.
Kuchar earned a T17 finish with a 12 under total score. He jumped nine spots to No. 54 in the standings.
Thompson was the only Golden Isles player to miss the cut in Boston. However, he only dropped five spots as he sits No. 51 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Harman finished 12th at TPC Boston at 14 under, including a 7 under final round. He jumped 22 spots to No. 47 to secure his place in Chicago.
English leads the five Isles players still in the hunt. If he keeps this level of intensity, he has an excellent shot at winning some significant cash.
The top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings have many new names after the Northern Trust tournament. Week 2 at the BMW Championship will be fun to watch as guys like Thomas and those heavy-hitters look to reclaim their spots in the standings.